Gold Worth Rs 72 Lakh Seized From 3 Women At Hyderabad Airport

Gold weighing 1,481 grams and valued at Rs 72.80 lakh was seized from three women passengers in separate cases at the international airport here on Tuesday, Customs officials said.

On 11.01.22 Hyderabad Customs booked 3 cases for smuggling of gold totalling 1.48 kgs valued at Rs. 72.80 lakhs against three female pax who arrived from Dubai. Gold was concealed inside undergarments in two cases and inside rectum in another. Further investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/bpGabmApk9 — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) January 11, 2022

The women arrived in Hyderabad from Dubai in different flights and two of them carrying gold in paste form hid it inside undergarments, while the other concealed it inside the rectum, they said.

Hyderabad Customs filed three cases for smuggling of gold and said further investigations were on.

