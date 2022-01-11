Gold Worth Rs 72 Lakh Seized From 3 Women At Hyderabad Airport

The women arrived at Hyderabad airport from Dubai and two of them carrying gold in paste form hid it inside undergarments, while the other concealed it inside the rectum, said customs officials.

Hyderabad airport: Three cases have been filed for smuggling of gold. (File)

Hyderabad:

Gold weighing 1,481 grams and valued at Rs 72.80 lakh was seized from three women passengers in separate cases at the international airport here on Tuesday, Customs officials said.

The women arrived in Hyderabad from Dubai in different flights and two of them carrying gold in paste form hid it inside undergarments, while the other concealed it inside the rectum, they said.

Hyderabad Customs filed three cases for smuggling of gold and said further investigations were on.

