How Hyderabad Woman Stalked And Kidnapped TV Anchor To Marry Him

The woman was arrested after the video jockey filed a complaint. (Representational)

A Hyderabad-based video jockey was kidnapped by a businesswoman, who was determined to marry him after she came across an impersonator using his photo on a matrimonial website. The woman used a tracking device on his car to keep a watch on him and hired kidnappers to carry out the job, said police. She was arrested after the video jockey filed a complaint.

The woman, 31, ran a digital marketing business while the man worked as an anchor at a music channel.

Two years ago, she came across a profile on Bharat Matrimony that used the VJ's photos and started chatting with him. On realizing it was not a genuine account, she reached out to the VJ separately via an instant messaging app.

He told her it was a fake account that someone had created using his photo and that he had lodged a police complaint. She, however, continued messaging him, which led him to block her number, police said.

The saga could have ended her, but the woman was determined to marry the video jockey.

Believing she could sort it out, she planned to kidnap him and hired four men for this job, police said. She also fitted an AirTag to his car to monitor his movements.

The VJ was kidnapped on February 11. They thrashed him and took him to the woman's office. She let him go only after he agreed to respond to her calls, police said.

Once freed, he went straight to the Uppal police station and filed a complaint, leading to the arrest of the woman and the four kidnappers.