Hyderabad Policeman Killed After Being Hit By Drunk Driver, His Organs Save 8 Lives

After the policeman was declared brain dead on Tuesday, his family came forward to donate his organs

The family of a Hyderabad policeman, who died after being hit by a drunk cab driver, has given new life to eight people by donating his organs.

Mahipal Reddy, an assistant sub-inspector of police, was severely injured after being hit by a "reckless" Uber driver driving at a high speed two days ago. The policeman, who was on duty at the time of the accident, was immediately admitted to a hospital where he died of his injuries three days later.

After he was declared brain dead on Tuesday, his family came forward to donate his organs, the police said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar attended his colleague's funeral procession and felicitated the late officer's family members for the gesture. As a mark of respect, the police commissioner, along with other colleagues, carried the late officer on his shoulder.

Telangana Education Minister, Sabhita Indra Reddy, also visited the policeman's family and paid her respects to the officer.

The eight organs of Mr Reddy, a 1989 batch Police officer, were donated at the KIMS Hospital.