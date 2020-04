Amid Risk, Hyderabad Cops Take Stranded Patients To Hospitals At Night

Coronavirus: Police took patients to hospitals at night amid the lockdown in Hyderabad

Several videos of police personnel in Hyderabad risking themselves to help people who need to reach hospitals late at night amid the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic have emerged. The videos show acts of courage and sensitivity in a difficult time.

A constable in Rein Bazaar police station in Hyderabad rushed in to take a man to hospital after no transport was available due to the lockdown.

When constable Raheem Mallik came to know about the man who needed to go to hospital, he went to the house, got the patient covered with a cloth and Mr Mallik then carried the patient in a police vehicle to Osmania Hospital's emergency section.

However, the man died of a cardiac arrest after he reached the hospital. Sources say he did not die of COVID-19.

"There is no public transport and private vehicles may not be available. So the police are doing whatever best they can, in an emergency," said Rein Bazaar inspector Anjaneyulu.

Sources said while there are concerns about the risk of COVID-19 spreading, Mr Mallik helping the patient was an act of bravery.

"Just this week, our police have shifted four pregnant women to hospital. There is no way of knowing if any of them is an asymptomatic carrier," Hyderabad Police chief Anjani Kumar told NDTV.

The only precautions they can take are to use masks and sanitiser and try to keep distance.

There is no protocol to test everyone, so it's a risk the police are getting exposed to, said a source. There is no plan either to get every policeman personal protective equipment (PPE). "That is unrealistic," the source said.

The Telangana government has doubled the period of home quarantine from 14 to 28 days, especially for those who came in contact with COVID-19 patients.

Telangana reported 15 fresh cases of COVID-19; the total in the state is now 725. Twenty-four have died.

The number of COVID-19 patients in India rose to 21,393 this morning, according to Health Ministry data. A total of 1,409 new cases and 41 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours; 681 have died due to the highly infectious disease in India since the pandemic reached the country. The number of patients who recovered from COVID-19 stands at 4,258.

