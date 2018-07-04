CCTV Footage, Police Teams In 2 States Help Find Kidnapped Hyderabad Baby

The newborn baby, who was kidnapped from a hospital in Hyderabad was rescued in Karnataka's Bidar

After nearly twenty-four hours of a coordinated search by multiple police teams in two states, a 6-day-old kidnapped baby was reunited with her distressed parents on Tuesday. The baby, who was kidnapped right out of her mother's arms at the Hyderabad government hospital in a daring incident, was found in Bidar in neighbouring state Karnataka.

Police teams in both states managed to trace the kidnapper and recover the baby girl because of CCTV footage available at the hospital and bus terminal in Hyderabad.

The six-day-old baby girl went missing from a government hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday when she was taken by her parents for a round of vaccinations to the Govenrment Maternity Hospital in Hyderabad's Koti.

The kidnapper seen carrying the newborn girl out of the hospital. She also stole her medical records

There have been similar incidents of babies being stolen from the same government hospital in the past, and the modus operandi suggests a syndicate that carries out such kidnappings.

The parents took the baby there because the mother had given birth to her in the same hospital four days earlier. Waiting for hours to get their turn, the newborn's father stepped out to get copies of their Aadhaar cards made for the required paperwork. That is when the mother, Vijaya, who was tired of waiting, was approached by a woman who acted as though she worked at the hospital. She offered to take the baby and her medical records, saying she would get her vaccinated and bring her back.

The kidnapper seen with the baby girl at the bus stand in Hyderabad. She was seen boarding a bus to Bidar.

The mother trusted the woman assuming she works at the hospital and handed the baby over to her. Hours went by, but there was no sign of the woman in the hospital ward or corridors. The parents panicked and approached the police to register a complaint.

A case was registered immediately and an investigation was carried out on a priority basis. Shiv Shankar Rao, the police inspector carrying out the investigation said, "The security staff check the papers when a baby is taken out but in this case the woman had all relevant papers, so there was no reason for them to suspect or stop her."

The police, after rescuing the newborn from the kidnapper, took her to the hospital for a check-up before reuniting her with her parents.

CCTV footage from the hospital showed the woman who had taken the baby. Another footage from the bus stand showed the kidnapper enter a bus heading to Karnataka's Bidar. Soon, the Hyderabad Police then formed three special teams to track down the the baby and her kidnapper. The police in Karnataka's Bidar were also informed and a team of Hyderabad Police also left for Karnataka.

The police teams acted swiftly and caught the Kidnapper with the baby in Bidar. The baby was rescued and the police team first took her to the hospital in Bidar district to ensure that the baby was in good medical condition before being taken back to her parents.

Though the rescue operation was carried out with breakneck speed, the last twenty-four hours seemed like eternity for the parents.

An investigation is being carried out to check if there is any child trafficking activity in Bidar, a backward tribal belt.

