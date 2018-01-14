Cab Driver Arrested For Trying To Rape Woman The police apprehended the accused after going through the CCTV footage of the area.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The cab driver tried to rape the woman after giving her a lift (Representational) Hyderabad: A cab driver was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a woman after giving her a lift, police said on Sunday.



Madhukiran, 29, was arrested on Saturday, an officer of the Kushaiguda police station said.



The accused tried to rape the woman after giving her a lift on the night of January 5, the officer said.



The accused fled from the spot after the woman resisted his attempt and raised a hue and cry.



The police apprehended the accused after going through the CCTV footage of the area, the officer said.



Madhukiran was also accused of molesting a minor girl a few months ago.



(With inputs from PTI)



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



A cab driver was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a woman after giving her a lift, police said on Sunday.Madhukiran, 29, was arrested on Saturday, an officer of the Kushaiguda police station said.The accused tried to rape the woman after giving her a lift on the night of January 5, the officer said.The accused fled from the spot after the woman resisted his attempt and raised a hue and cry.The police apprehended the accused after going through the CCTV footage of the area, the officer said.Madhukiran was also accused of molesting a minor girl a few months ago. (With inputs from PTI)