Cab Driver Arrested For Trying To Rape Woman

The police apprehended the accused after going through the CCTV footage of the area.

Hyderabad | Edited by | Updated: January 14, 2018 23:24 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cab Driver Arrested For Trying To Rape Woman

The cab driver tried to rape the woman after giving her a lift (Representational)

Hyderabad:  A cab driver was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a woman after giving her a lift, police said on Sunday.

Madhukiran, 29, was arrested on Saturday, an officer of the Kushaiguda police station said.

The accused tried to rape the woman after giving her a lift on the night of January 5, the officer said.

The accused fled from the spot after the woman resisted his attempt and raised a hue and cry.

The police apprehended the accused after going through the CCTV footage of the area, the officer said.

Madhukiran was also accused of molesting a minor girl a few months ago.

Comments
Close [X]
(With inputs from PTI)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Cab driver held for rapeCab driver arrested

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ISROHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaLalu YadavAadhaar Virtual IDDonald Trump

................................ Advertisement ................................