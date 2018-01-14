Cab Driver Arrested For Trying To Rape Woman

Madhukiran, 29, was arrested on Saturday, an officer of the Kushaiguda police station said.
The accused tried to rape the woman after giving her a lift on the night of January 5, the officer said.
The accused fled from the spot after the woman resisted his attempt and raised a hue and cry.
The police apprehended the accused after going through the CCTV footage of the area, the officer said.
Madhukiran was also accused of molesting a minor girl a few months ago.
Comments
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)