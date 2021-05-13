Amid Lockdown, Hundreds Throng Hyderabad's Charminar For Eid Shopping

At Charminar tens of hundreds were seen milling at the Madina market.

A huge crowd at Hyderabad's Charminar today for Eid shopping challenged restrictions including a lockdown to contain the Covid spread in Telangana, which has close to 60,000 coronavirus cases.

Telangana is under a 10-day lockdown from Wednesday, with a four-hour break between 6 and 10 in the morning to allow people to buy essentials.

At Charminar in the old quarters of Hyderabad this morning, hundreds were seen milling at the Madina market, shopping for the Eid festival on Friday. Not every face was masked.

Since cars are banned as part of the restrictions, a traffic jam built up in several parts of the old city.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is among those who have urged people to pray at home this Eid, given the raging virus infections.

Hyderabad has shown a marginally downward trend in Covid numbers over the last week but mass gatherings like the one near Charminar is a big source of worry.

Nearly 29,000 people are in hospital across Telangana.