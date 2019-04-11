Actors Allu Arjun, Junior NTR Vote In Hyderabad, Share Pics On Instagram

Lok Sabha election 2019: Allu Arjun wsahred picture of his inked finger after voting.

Parts of India are voting today for the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Top stars from the Telugu film industry - Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Tej, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, famous as Junior NTR and film director SS Rajamouli came out to vote in Hyderabad today. They shared pictures of their inked fingers on social media and encouraged their fans to perform their national duty and participate in the "festival of democracy".

Allu Arjun was seen queuing up at the BSNL office in Jubilee Hills to vote in the morning.

On Instagram, he shared a picture of his inked finger and captioned it, "Today is that 1 day which will decide how the next 1825 days should be. Pls cast your vote."

Actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi, accompanied by his actor son Ram Charan Tej, also voted.

Actor Chiranjeevi stands in a queue to cast his vote at polling booth no. 148 in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Telugu superstar Junior NTR was also spotted in the queue, accompanied by his wife Pranathi.

The popular actor also took to his Instagram account and shared a photo of his and his wife's inked fingers. He captioned the image, "We got inked! Did you? #GoandVote."

"Baahubali" director SS Rajamouli also took to the photo-sharing application and shared a picture of his inked finger after voting.

Appealing his fans to vote, he wrote, "Half of my unit members left to their towns and villages to exercise their vote... Good...Do Vote... If you think no party/candidate makes a difference, make use of nota.. #VoteForIndia."



With celebrities making a beeline at the polling centres, officials hoped that this would help improve the poll percentage in Hyderabad. In 2014, the city had registered 53 per cent turnout.

Among the constituencies going for polls in the first phase are - eight in Uttar Pradesh, five in Uttarakhand, four in Bihar, seven in Maharashtra, five in Assam, four in Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Bengal, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the Lok Sabha elections and tight vigil is being maintained at interstate borders to carry out smooth voting.

