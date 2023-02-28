Hyderabad Doctor, 60, Related To Asaduddin Owaisi Dies By Suicide

Mazheruddin Khan was AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's father-in-law. (File)

The father-in-law of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's daughter allegedly shot himself dead at his home in Hyderabad yesterday. Dr Mazheruddin Khan, 60, is suspected to have used his licensed weapon for the act and killed himself over personal reasons, said West Zone DCP Joel Davis.

Mr Khan was the medical superintendent and the head of orthopaedics at the Owaisi Hospital in Hyderabad.

He had asked his maid around 6 am to wake him up at 10 am for breakfast, but did not respond to her calls, police said. He was found dead on the bed with the weapon in his hand after a person managed to enter his room through the window.

His daughter, son-in-law and others were then informed, police said, adding that his autopsy has been conducted.

A case has been registered for suicide enquiry, police added.