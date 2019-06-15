500 Booked For Carrying Extra Students In School Vehicles In Hyderabad

Police said that 246 cases were registered against autos, vans for carrying more children

Police have launched a special drive to ensure the safety of school children in Hyderabad. They registered as many as 521 cases against owners and drivers of the vehicles allegedly for ferrying extra school children (more than the capacity of the vehicle) in the last two days.

The police said that 246 cases were registered against autos and vans for carrying more children than their capacity. Rest of the vehicle owners and drivers were booked for not having proper documents.

The police have collaborated with the transport department to conduct checkings in the city.

Twenty-five traffic and six transport department teams have collaborated under this special drive that will continue for a couple of days.

"In the last two days, we have booked 521 cases against the autos, vans and school buses for carrying extra school children and some for not having proper documents. Apart from this, we are counselling parents and school management. We have issued guidelines to ensure the safety and security of the children," Hyderabad Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Anil Kumar said.

He further said, "The teams are also carrying breath analysers to check whether the drivers are not drinking and driving."

School vehicle drivers, however, maintained that they have been complying with the police guidelines.

"We carry six school children in our auto and follow all the guidelines given by traffic police. Every time traffic police explain to us about the guidelines, we follow them," a school auto driver Shankar Yadav said.