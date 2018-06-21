4 Imposters Pose As Cops, Customs Officials, Dupe People Of Lakhs The accused allegedly cheated people by promising to get them gold and electronic items at rates lower than the market price and also under the guise of offering jobs in news channels, police said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Police held the imposters who have seven cases registered against them (representational) Hyderabad: Four people, who allegedly duped several people of lakhs of rupees by posing as police and customs officials, were arrested in Hyderabad today, police said.



Acting on information, a police team held M Vijay Kumar, his brother M Ravi Kumar, PN Ravindra and A Satyanarayana.



The four, in the age group of 52-57, indulged in cheating innocent people by pretending as police and customs officials and even as journalists, a statement from Hyderabad Police read.



The accused allegedly cheated people by promising to get them gold and electronic items at cheaper rates compared to the market price and also under the guise of offering jobs in news channels, it said.



Seven cases have been registered against them in different police stations in Hyderabad, it added.



Four people, who allegedly duped several people of lakhs of rupees by posing as police and customs officials, were arrested in Hyderabad today, police said.Acting on information, a police team held M Vijay Kumar, his brother M Ravi Kumar, PN Ravindra and A Satyanarayana.The four, in the age group of 52-57, indulged in cheating innocent people by pretending as police and customs officials and even as journalists, a statement from Hyderabad Police read. The accused allegedly cheated people by promising to get them gold and electronic items at cheaper rates compared to the market price and also under the guise of offering jobs in news channels, it said.Seven cases have been registered against them in different police stations in Hyderabad, it added. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter