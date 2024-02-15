3 Men Loot Hyderabad Jewellery Shop At Knifepoint, Robbery Caught On CCTV

During the robbery, the shopkeeper was also forced to lie on the floor

A dramatic CCTV footage has emerged from a jewellery shop in Hyderabad, which shows three men looting the store at knifepoint on Wednesday. The incident took place around 1:30 pm at the shop in Hyderabad's Akbarbagh area under the Chaderghat police station limits.

The footage shows a man wearing a cap and a mask first entering the shop and checking out some jewellery.

As the shopkeeper showed him ornaments, another man -- wearing a cap and face covered with a cloth -- barged into the shop and attacked him. The man can be seen climbing onto the counter and attacking the shopkeeper with a knife.

Seconds later, another man -- wearing a helmet -- walked into the shop and started collecting jewellery boxes in a bag, the CCTV footage showed.

During the robbery, the shopkeeper was also forced to lie on the floor.

The first person who entered the shop was not actively participating in the loot but could be an accomplice as he watched on, neither trying to stop nor help the robbery.

The shopkeeper has been admitted to hospital with knife-stab injuries and the police are on the lookout for the three men.

A senior police official said the robbers had made sure that there was minimal movement in and around the shop at that time and used it to their advantage.



"We are confident of nabbing the thieves at the earliest," Prakash Reddy, the Station house officer of the Chadergaat police station, said.

Hyderabad is said to have the highest CCTV density anywhere in the country and Telangana is home to two out of every three CCTVs.