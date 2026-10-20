27 Fake Profiles, Intimate Pics: Hyderabad Man Extorts Rs 25 Lakh From 82 Men

The Saidabad police of the Charminar zone of the city has arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly operating a honey trap and online extortion scheme by posing as a woman on social media, collecting intimate photographs and videos, and threatening to expose victims unless they paid money.

The accused, Kondabhatthula Pavan Kumar, a resident of Kukatpally of the city and native of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, was arrested following an investigation into the alleged racket.

According to police, the accused allegedly created 13 fake Instagram accounts and 14 fake Facebook accounts, primarily using photographs of a woman from Kolkata. He reportedly contacted people through these profiles, posed as a woman, built online relationships and gradually steered conversations towards sexual exchanges.

Investigators said he allegedly persuaded victims to share intimate photographs and videos, which were stored on mobile phones and social media accounts.

"He would subsequently introduce himself as the woman's brother and allegedly threaten to circulate the material or initiate a complaint, using fear of public exposure to extort money," said Charminar Zone DCP Khare Kiran Prabhakar, adding that the accused allegedly used fake social media profiles to obtain private photographs and videos and then blackmail victims.

Police suspect that the profiles interacted with more than 1,000 people over three to four years. Of these, 82 allegedly shared intimate photographs or videos. The identified victims reportedly include doctors, businessmen, lecturers, private-sector employees, delivery personnel and gig workers.

Investigators have identified 24 victims from other states and nine from overseas locations. A friend from the accused's diploma course was allegedly extorted for Rs 4 lakh, police said.

The investigation suspects approximately Rs 18 lakh of alleged extortion through blackmail. In a separate incident, the accused allegedly cheated a software employee of Rs 7.16 lakh by promising high returns on an investment. The combined amount involved is Rs 25.16 lakh.

Investigators have seized three mobile phones, a laptop and a pen drive and also identified two WhatsApp accounts and three bank accounts allegedly linked to the operation.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway.