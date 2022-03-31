23-Year-Old Man Dies Of Drug Overdose In Hyderabad: Police

Police seized 6 LSD blots, 10 Ecstasy pills and 100 grams of Hash oil from accused (Representational)

A 23-year-old BTech graduate died in Hyderabad allegedly after overdosing on drugs, police said on Thursday.

The dead, who was addicted to multiple drugs, was a friend of a drug-peddler, who was arrested in Hyderabad today while trying to sell different narcotic drugs, they said.

The drug-peddler, who is a realtor, and three consumers -- a software employee, guitar teacher and a engineering student were on Thursday apprehended, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) DS Chauhan said.

Police seized six LSD blots, 10 Ecstasy pills and 100 grams of Hash oil from the possession of the accused.

According to police, the dead, (unemployed BTech graduate) was totally addicted to consume various drugs and frequent visits to Goa made him try various drugs.

The man was admitted to a hospital in the city recently and the duty doctors informed that he suffered with multiple sclerosis and strokes and due to drug overdose he died three days back while undergoing treatment, police said.

The dead along with the peddler and some others used to frequently visit Goa and he (dead) consumed multiple drugs like LSD, pills, cocaine, MDMA and Hash oil, police added.

LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) is sold in tablets or in liquid form, and is known to be one of the most potent 'mood-changing' chemicals while MDMA (methylenedioxy- methamphetamine) is used as a recreational or party drug.