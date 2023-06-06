2 Arrested With Gold Worth Rs 1 Crore Hidden In Rectum At Hyderabad Airport

Both the passengers were then arrested under Indian Customs Act 1962. (Representational)

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department seized 1705.3 grams of gold worth over 1 crore from two passengers arriving from Dubai at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

According to the Customs Department, based on specific information, two passengers who arrived from Dubai on Indigo flight 6E-1484 at 10 PM on Monday were intercepted by the officers of the Customs Air Intelligence unit after having suspicion on them.

On searching both passengers, it was found that they had concealed six capsules containing gold paste wrapped with black tape in their rectum. Customs have seized gold weighing a total of 1705.3 grams worth Rs 1.05 crore from the two passengers, said the official statement.

Both the passengers were then arrested under Indian Customs Act 1962 and further investigation was underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)