1 Lakh Cameras And A Helipad: Hyderabad Police's New 'War Room'

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the Hyderabad ICCC in August last year.

Over one lakh cameras, a real-time traffic monitoring system and a helipad - the new war room at Hyderabad's Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) resembles the US Pentagon's military command centre.

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali today inaugurated the latest addition to the country's most sophisticated ICCC at Hyderabad's police commissionerate headquarters. The room is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that can enable all operations to be controlled centrally in the event of a disaster.

There is also a helipad atop the building for choppers to take off and land during an emergency.

It is equipped with a variety of advanced technologies including the mechanism to oversee a video surveillance system with over one lakh cameras installed across the city. A traffic monitoring system has been established in the war room that can track the movement of vehicles in Hyderabad in real-time

A weather forecasting system has been set up that can provide early warnings of severe weather events. Taking disaster management to the next level, there is also a system that can coordinate the response to emergencies such as floods, fires, and earthquakes.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the Hyderabad ICCC in August last year.

The state government spent around Rs 500 crore to construct the centre, which has five blocks. Tower A has 19 floors, including the ground floor. Tower B has 15 floors above the two basement floors. Tower C has three floors, including the auditorium ground floor. Tower D has two floors, including the ground floor. In Tower E, the CCC is located between the fourth and seventh floors.

Tower A is the tallest tower, with 20 floors. The DGP chamber is on the fourth floor, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner's chamber is on the 18th floor, and other top-level officials' chambers are on the seventh floor.