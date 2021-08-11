Zinc-Rich Foods For A Healthy Pregnancy: Know Top Vegetarian Food Sources

Zinc and other essential nutrients should be a part of your pregnancy diet in adequate quantity

Highlights Zinc can help you boost immunity

Pregnant women should consume zinc in required quantity

Zinc deficiency is common among pregnant women

Zinc is an essential nutrient that plays several vital roles in the human body. It plays a significant role in maintaining a healthy immune system. Zinc also accelerates wound healing and reduces the risk of certain age-related diseases. It is naturally present in certain foods which should be a part of your daily diet in adequate quantity. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), an adult male requires 11mg of zinc daily whereas a woman should consume 8mg of zinc every day. Zinc is required in more quantity than usual during pregnancy and lactation. As per NIH, pregnant women and lactating mothers should consume 11mg and 12mg per day, respectively.

Role of zinc during pregnancy: Know vegetarian food sources

Zinc plays a significant during pregnancy. The World Health Organisation states that the crucial role of zinc in cell division, protein synthesis and growth means that an adequate supply of zinc is especially important for pregnant women. During pregnancy, zinc and other micronutrient deficiencies are common due to increased nutrient requirements of the mother and the developing foetus. These deficiencies can negatively impact pregnancy outcomes including the health of the mother and newborn infant.

Also read: Zinc-Rich Foods For Vegetarians: 5 Indian Foods That Can Help You Boost Immunity

Therefore it is essential to add enough zinc-rich foods to the diet especially during pregnancy. Shedding light on the same, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a post on her Instagram. In the Instagram story, she listed some vegetarian food sources of zinc women can consume during pregnancy. Let's take a look at these-

1. Amaranth

It is a gluten-free source of fibre, protein, magnesium, manganese, iron and zinc. You can cook amaranth in different ways and add it to your diet.

Also read: Amaranth: Know How You Can Add This Wonder Food To Your Diet

2. Lentils

Lentils are a well-known source of plant-based protein. Being a good source of zinc and other essential nutrients, lentils should be a part of your diet.

Lentils are plant-based source of protein, zinc, iron and much more

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Almonds

Almonds are a powerhouse of nutrients. You can enjoy some almonds as a snack or start your day with some soaked almonds.

4. Cashew nuts

Cashews are rich in fibre, protein and healthy fats. This nut can also provide you with copper, zinc, magnesium, iron and phosphorous.

5. Garden cress seeds

Commonly known as aaliv, garden cress seeds are a lesser-known superfood that you cannot afford to miss.

6. Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are a good source of fibre and plant-based protein and calcium. You can sprinkle some sesame seeds on salads, bread, muffins or other foods.

Also read: Oil Pulling Health Benefits: Here's Why You Should Swish And Spit With Coconut/Sesame Oil Every Morning

7. Sunflower seeds

These seeds are well-packed with essential nutrients. Sunflower seeds can help you reduce inflammation and boost heart health.

8. Paneer

Paneer is a popular protein source for vegetarians. Having paneer can lead up your diet with several essential nutrients.

Add paneer to your pregnancy diet to enhance zinc levels

Photo Credit: iStock

During pregnancy, it is essential to check with your doctor whether you require zinc supplements or not. Do not take supplements without consulting an expert. Eat a healthy and well-balanced diet for a healthy pregnancy.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.