Zinc Deficiency: Know Vegan Food Sources And Daily Requirement Of This Micronutrient

Zinc is a micronutrient that is responsible for several body functions. It is naturally present in various plant and animal based products. Zinc is known to ensure healthy functioning of your immune system. It is also responsible for better skin health, fast wound healing, controlled inflammation and more. Eggs, meat and shellfish are common sources of zinc but not many are aware of the plant-based sources of this micronutrient. In this article, you will learn about various vegan sources of zinc you can add to your diet. Also know how much zinc you must add to your daily diet according to your age and gender.

Zinc vegan food sources

1. Whole grains

Adding whole grains to your diet can offer a myriad of health benefits. Whole grains are loaded with fibre and other essential nutrients. Wheat, rice, quinoa and oats are some good sources of zinc. You can cook these in multiple ways and add to your diet.

2. Milk and other dairy products

Not just calcium, dairy products are loaded with zinc too. From cheese to milk, you can load up your diet with diary in various ways. Dairy will also provide you with protein, vitamin D and other vital nutrients.

3. Nuts

Nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients. You can grab a handful of nuts and enjoy these as a snack. Peanuts, pine nuts, cashews and almonds contain zinc. Add chopped nuts to your oats or yogurt as a topping.

4. Seeds

Just like nuts, seeds can also offer you wide variety of nutrients. Hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, squash and sesame seeds contain significant amount of zinc.

5. Some vegetables

You might have heard a thousand times that you should consume enough servings of vegetable daily. Many vegetables are also a rich source of zinc. Some these include- potatoes, green beans, kale, broccoli, mushroom and garlic.

Daily requirement

According to National Institute of Health, an adult woman needs 8 milligrams of zinc each day while men require 11 milligrams. Pregnant and lactating mothers require 11 milligrams and 12 milligrams respectively.

Supplements- Your diet can provide you with adequate amount of zinc but if your levels are too low your doctor may recommend supplements. Do not take supplements without consulting your doctor.

