Zika Virus: Here's How You Can Prevent Foetal Damage; Know The Causes And Tips For Prevention

Zika virus causes high fever, joint pain and redness

Highlights 4 out of 5 people infected with Zika virus show no symptoms Preventing mosquito bites is the bets way to prevent Zika Zika virus is transmitted to people through bite of infected mosquito

Zika virus is a mosquito-borne viral infection which primarily occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Many people infected by Zika virus exhibit no signs or symptoms. Muscle pain, mild fever, rashes, headache, red eyes and a general feeling of discomfort are by and large zika virus symptoms. Zika virus is transmitted to people through bite of infected Aedes species mosquito. Zika virus outbreaks have been reported in Africa, Asia, America and Pacific.

Zika virus: Here's how you can prevent foetal damage

Last Zika virus was reported in 2015. At that time, a link between the virus and brain damage in developing foetus was identified. This means that while Zika virus mildly affected the infected patient, the transmission of the virus from an infected mother can severely affect the growing foetus. Zika virus can make the foetus prone to microcephaly, a condition in which the foetus grows with abnormally small head. This ultimately leads to brain damage.

Zika virus can cause fever

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Zika Virus: Common Signs And Symptoms And Most Effective Ways For Prevention

Currently, there is no treatment for Zika. Recently however, researchers from Johns Hopkins University have discovered a drug called Kineret that may protect infected foetus from brain damage. Kineret is an anti-inflammatory drug which is used for rheumatoid arthritis treatment. Read here to know more.

Kineret is known to be well-characterised drug which is even safe to be used during pregnancy. More research is needed to testify this claim and its effectiveness.

Zika virus: Risk factors and symptoms you must know

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a neurological disorder which may be caused because of zika virus infection. Eye damage, joint problems, limited movement, reduced brain tissue and brain damage are other risk factors associated with Zika.

4 out of 5 people infected with Zika virus show no symptoms, mentions Mayo Clinic. Symptoms are likely to appear two to seven days after a person is bitten by infected mosquito. Joint, muscle pain, mild fever and rashes are common zika virus symptoms. The infection may also cause headache and red eyes.

Also read: Zika Virus May Increase The Risk Of Miscarriages, Stillbirth: 6 Things You Need To Know About Zika Virus

Zika virus: Tips for prevention

Researchers are working towards developing a vaccine for Zika. The best prevention tips for Zika currently are preventing mosquito bites and reducing breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Preventing mosquito bites is the best way to prevent Zika virus

Photo Credit: iStock

1. Use mosquito repellents at all times.

2. Wear covered clothes. Cover your beds with mosquito repellent nets.

3. Avoid still water reservoirs anywhere in your house.

4. Going to places with damp grounds, especially at night, should be avoided.

5. Some essential oils can also help in keeping mosquitoes at bay for a few hours. Citronella oil, peppermint oil, thyme oil, neem oil and clove oil are a few essential oils that can be used as diffuser indoors to keep mosquitoes away.

6. Keep your indoors clean at all times. Make sure sweeping and wiping is done with disinfectants, on a daily basis.

Also read: Diet Tips For Fast Recovery From Dengue; Know Foods To Eat And Avoid

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.