Your Gut Influences Your Overall Mental & Physical Wellbeing; Eat These 8 Foods In Rotation Daily

The gut plays a significant role in our mental and physical well-being

The gut, also known as the gastrointestinal tract, plays a vital role in maintaining our mental and physical well-being. It contains a complex ecosystem of trillions of microorganisms, collectively known as the gut microbiome, that help with digestion, keep the immune system healthy, and produce essential vitamins and nutrients. Moreover, research suggests that the gut microbiome also influences our brain function and overall mental health.

The gut microbiome helps break down food, making it easier to digest, and making nutrients more bioavailable. It also helps keep harmful microbes in check, which is essential for protecting the gut from infections.

The gut microbiome plays a crucial role in regulating our immune system. It helps keep pathogens at bay, creating a barrier against infections that could affect our health. The gut is also responsible for regulating the production and secretion of hormones, such as ghrelin (hunger hormone) and leptin (satiety hormone), that control appetite and energy metabolism.

The gut and the brain are connected through the gut-brain axis, which influences our thinking, mood, and behaviour. Studies have found that the gut microbiome can affect brain function and activity, leading to changes in our mood, stress levels, and cognitive performance. For example, research has shown that people with depression and anxiety have altered gut microbiomes.

The gut microbiome plays a role in the production and absorption of essential nutrients, including vitamins B and K. The gut microbiome is also involved in the production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), which feed the cells that line the gut and provide energy to the body. Read on as we share some foods to help you maintain good gut health.

Foods to boost gut health:

1. Yogurt

Yogurt contains live cultures of bacteria that are beneficial for digestion. The probiotics in it can help reduce gut inflammation and promote healthy digestion.

2. Kefir

Kefir is a fermented drink that is rich in probiotics. It has been linked to improving gut health and reducing the symptoms of digestive disorders like irritable bowel syndrome and lactose intolerance.

3. Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut is a fermented vegetable that is high in fibre and probiotics. It has been found to boost the immune system and improve digestion.

4. Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented tea that is rich in probiotics. It has been linked to improving gut health, reducing inflammation, and boosting the immune system.

5. Kimchi

Kimchi is a fermented Korean dish made from cabbage and spices. It is rich in probiotics and has been found to improve gut health and reduce inflammation.

6. Miso

Miso is a fermented soybean paste that is rich in probiotics. It has been found to improve gut health and boost the immune system.

7. Tempeh

Tempeh is a fermented soybean product that is rich in probiotics. It has been linked to improving gut health and reducing inflammation.

8. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a vinegar made from fermented apples. It has been found to improve digestion and reduce gut inflammation, thanks to its probiotic properties.

A healthy gut microbiome is essential for optimal digestion, immunity, hormone production, and brain function. By focusing on improving gut health through diet, healthy lifestyle habits, and probiotics, we can ensure that our gut is functioning correctly and promoting overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.