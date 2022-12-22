Yoga: Try These 8 Immunity-Boosting Asanas For A Disease-Free Winter

Bhujangasana is easy to perform and helps boost immunity

The immune system is a collection of systems, glands, organs, and bodily elements rather than a single physical component. It is a crucial component of our health and wellbeing and is always defending your body. Defending it against bacteria, pathogens, and other hazardous elements that could make you ill.

An immune system reaction is triggered when the system comes into touch with pathogens and chemicals that the body does not recognise as being it's own. In order to keep you healthy, your body starts to fight off bacteria, germs, and other such things.

This winter season brings in its own set of infections and diseases against which our bodies need to build strong immunity. If we fail to do so, these pathogens can greatly affect our health and may even lead to chronic ailments.

Your immune system is unable to protect you as effectively if it becomes frail, depleted, or stops functioning properly. Hence, it is important to take measures to ensure your immunity stays in check. Let's understand step-by-step which yoga asanas will help boost your immunity for the winter weather.

Here are yoga asanas that will healthily boost your immunity this winter:

1. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

2. Balasana

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

3. Setu Bandhasana

Lie on the ground facing the ceiling with your hands on your sides

Slowing lift your hips off the ground

At this point, the only thing touching the floor should be your upper torso, head, arms, and feet

Hold this position for 10 seconds and repeat 4-5 times

4. Adho Mukha Svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

5. Halasana

Lie on your back

Place your hands on the side

Slowly lift your legs up

Continue to bring your legs up while keeping them straight

The aim is the carry your legs over your head and be able to place your toes on the ground above the head

At this point, you may hold your hand crossing

During this position, your back also must lift off the floor

Hold this position for 15-20 seconds and release

Repeat a few times

6. Shavasana

Lie down on the flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat

Keep your arms aside and your palms open

Your palms should be facing the sky

Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders

At this point, breathe in and out

7. Tadasana

Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders

Lift your hands towards the ceiling

Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible

At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling

You are encouraged to look upwards

Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times

8. Krupa Chaturanga Dandasana

Begin on all fours with the knees below the hips and the palms beneath the shoulders

Your pelvis should be in line with your shoulders when you raise your knees off the ground for plant pose

One by one, slowly place each elbow on your mat

Your elbows and shoulders should be in line

Activate your core

Add these asanas to your routine to make sure your immunity is strong and your chances of catching winter infections is much lower.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.