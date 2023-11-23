Try These Yoga Asanas For Better Immunity This Winter

Certain yoga asanas (poses) can stimulate specific organs linked to the immune system

There is research to suggest that yoga can have a positive impact on our immune system. Regular practice of yoga has been associated with reduced stress levels, improved sleep quality, increased relaxation response, and enhanced overall well-being. These factors can contribute to a stronger immune system.

During winter, when the immune system may be more vulnerable, practicing yoga can provide additional benefits. Yoga involves gentle movements, deep breathing, and relaxation techniques, all of which can help to reduce stress and promote a sense of calm. Lower stress levels can optimise the immune system's response and function.

Furthermore, certain yoga asanas (poses) can stimulate specific organs linked to the immune system, such as the thymus gland, spleen, and lymph nodes. These poses may improve circulation and fluid drainage, which can support a healthy immune response. In this article, we share a few yoga asanas that can boost your immunity this winter and show you how to perform them.

Yoga asanas to boost your immunity during winter:

1. Tadasana

Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders

Lift your hands toward the ceiling

Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible

At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling

You are encouraged to look upwards

Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times

2. Ustrasana

Sit while resting on your calves and knees

Your thighs should not be touching your calves

Now slowly place your hands on your ankle

At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes

3. Setu Bandhasana

Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent

Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point

With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides

Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up

Press your feet firmly into the ground

To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips

Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths

4. Dhanurasana

Lie on your stomach with your hands at your sides and your legs straight

Bring your feet as near to your buttocks as you can while bending your knees back

Gently grip your ankles with your rear arm

Make sure your hips and knees are in the same space

Lift your thighs just a little bit off the ground as you draw your feet closer to your torso

Lift both your head and chest at the same moment

Maintain a flat pelvis on the ground

Maintain for 4–5 breaths

Maintain a mild stretch that is comfortable for you if breathing is difficult

Some folks might decide to omit this action

5. Savasana

Lie down on flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat

Keep your arms aside and your palms open

Your palms should be facing the sky

Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders

At this point, breathe in and out

However, it is important to note that yoga alone cannot completely prevent illness or replace other measures for maintaining immunity, such as a balanced diet, adequate sleep, regular exercise, and hygiene practices. It is recommended to consult with a healthcare professional and incorporate a holistic approach to immune health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.