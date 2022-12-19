The Best And Worst Weight Loss Diets Of 2022

Proper research before adopting a diet is essential to your overall health

Wanting to lose weight is one of the most common concerns in today's time. This concern often leads to wanting to make conscious changes to our routine to improve our health. However, a lack of proper research can lead to us engaging in unhealthy diets and workout regimes.

Like always, this year has its own set of trends when it comes to fad diets and weight loss tips. While some of these diets may be a great way to lose weight, some might do more harm than good. Continue reading as we share the best and worst weight loss diets that ended this year.

Here are the best and the worst diets of this year:

The best diets of 2022

1. Flexitarian diet

As the name suggests, this diet focuses on being flexible. Although it encourages a diet rich in plant-based foods, it gives you the liberty to consume meats occasionally. You can reduce weight and enhance your health by increasing the number of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and plant proteins on your plate while following a low-calorie diet. According to a recent study, flexitarians had lower BMIs and lower risks of metabolic syndrome than those who frequently consumed meat.

2. Mediterranean diet

Mediterranean-style diets include plenty of beans, fruit, leafy greens, and whole grains, as well as a daily glass of red wine, and are premised on the heart-healthy way of life of Greece, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. They also include healthy fats like olive oil, nuts, avocados, and fish at least 2 times a week. Cheese can be consumed in moderation, but red meat should only be had once or twice each week. Although the many health advantages of this diet are its main draw, it can also help you lose weight if you keep your daily calorie consumption to 1,500 or fewer. It can reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases and cognitive decline.

3. Volumetrics diet

Similar to how it sounds, volumetrics encourages you to consume nutrient-dense foods while focusing just on the volume, or quantity, of your meals. Make sure to fill up on foods like fruits and vegetables that seem to be high in fibre and water. Therefore, you rely on satiety cues rather than the caloric content of your meals. It places a focus on calorie-counted foods and sensible serving amounts. You won't get hungry with this diet because it also contains regular meals and snacks.

4. DASH diet

In order to assist patients to lower their blood pressure, the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet was initially developed. While reducing saturated fat and cholesterol, it focuses on fruits, vegetables, low-fat and non-fat milk products, and low-sodium foods. This regimen offers a healthy, well-balanced diet. If you stick to this diet, you won't have much room left over for other items, such as high-fat meats, and cheeses. Additionally, according to research, it can result in weight loss.

The worst diets of 2022

1. Dukan diet

The Dukan diet emphasises protein consumption as the solution to weight loss rather than calorie counting. This diet is predicated on the notion that restricting carbohydrates causes the body to burn fat, just like Atkins and keto. Dukan, however, places more of an emphasis on increasing protein intake than other low-carb diets do. Although the Dukan diet is a very restrictive plan, it can result in temporary weight loss. All those other types of food are either limited or eliminated, with the exception of protein and vegetables, which can be consumed indefinitely. Nutrient deficits could result from this diet.

2. Keto diet

A ketogenic diet is low in carbohydrates and rich in fats, which may lower blood pressure, cause kidney stones to form, cause constipation, and increase the risk of heart disease. Additionally, you shouldn't follow a ketogenic diet if you already have a liver, pancreas, kidney, or heart condition. One of the other reasons for avoiding keto may be the restrictiveness of this diet. It insists on eliminating carbs from the diet which is not healthy for long-term health.

3. Acid-alkaline diet

According to the Acid Alkaline Diet, eating acid-forming foods like beef might unbalance your pH levels, leading to poor general health. The diet contends that because we consume acidic meals on a regular basis, our bodies are too consumed with neutralising the acid to promote good health. The Alkaline Diet's eating plan is particularly difficult since you must select foods that are neutral or alkaline (7 to 14 on the pH scale). In general, this entails avoiding meat, poultry, dairy, and grains in favour of wholesome fats, fresh produce, and legumes.

4. Crash diet

Crash diets drastically cut calories in order to achieve quick weight loss. It might facilitate rapid weight loss for you. But if you frequently go on crash diets, your metabolism is going to slow down, which could lead to future weight gain. Because blood vessels are constantly contracting and expanding, a crash diet can also weaken your immune system and harm them, which will affect the general health of your heart.

Make sure to keep the benefits and downsides of these diets in mind when looking for the ideal diet for yourself.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.