Year Ender 2020: Top Immunity-Boosting Tips From Experts To Watch Out For

Year 2020 health: Turmeric and other spices became popular for boosting immunity

Exercise regularly and be physically active

Avoid smoking and drinking

It was in 2020 that talks about having a strong immune system increased massively. While the world was slowly coming to terms with the COVID-19 pandemic, it was realised that having a strong body and immune system is an effective way to fight coronavirus once you're infected with, or prevent catching it too. As part of year ender trends today, we are going to talk about the tips for immunity that gained momentum in 2020, and those that will continue to be hepful in 2021.

Year ender 2020: Immunity boosting tips that you must note

Nutritionists, doctors and even health experts are of the opinion that following a healthy lifestyle and staying physically active can together be effective in building your immunity. Additional assistance from nutrient supplements can be equally helpful.

Boosting immunity with food

According to nutritionist Rupali Datta, many people worked towards boosting immunity naturally with the help of food. "Intake of turmeric in the form of milk or turmeric tea, intake of zinc, through food or through supplements and intake of kadha made with different permutations and combinations, increased this year," she tells DoctorNDTV.

The Delhi-based nutritionist adds that Vitamin D, Zinc and Vitamin C were the nutrients that were highlighted for boosting immunity. "Ayurvedic immunity-boosting remedies like Chyawanprash, amla, ancestral recipes of kadhas came back on the table," she adds.

A common recipe kadha was boiling giloy, tulsi, cinnamon, raw turmeric, ginger, garlic, black pepper corn, cardamom, honey and nutmeg in water. As mentioned above, everyone had different recipes of preparing kadha as a natural immunity booster.

Make your own kadha at home for giving a natural boost to immunity

Immunity with supplements

Vitamin C, Zinc, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids are some nutrients that were highlighted for boosting immunity. Dosage of these supplements differ from person to person.

"There are multiple studies suggesting that these supplements can help in building immunity. However, supplements alone will not help. You need to have a more holistic approach towards it. Eating a balanced diet and being physically active are also important," says Dr Rommel Tickoo, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare.

"Vitamin D is particularly important. Its deficiency is also quite common because of lack of exposure to the sun. It should be taken in doses prescribed by the doctor. Omega-3 fatty acids can also be taken as they help in reducing inflammation and triglycerides levels, while also helping with immunity," Dr Tickoo informs.

Immunity with lifestyle

It was in 2020 that the value of following a healthy lifestyle was appreciated and recognised. "A well-balanced diet comprising all major food groups, eating lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, being physically active and exercising regularly, sleeping well, takin less stress, doing yoga and meditation for your mental wellness, can all contribute to a strong immunity," says Dr Tickoo.

Many people quit smoking or took the decision to quit smoking this year. The same was with alcohol. These two habits can together wreak havoc on your immunity.

Quitting smoking is important if you want a strong immunity

Immunity with fitness

The mention of immunity cannot go without the mention of fitness. A person who is fitter, stronger, leaner, more flexible with a good stamina is likely to have a strong immunity. Mumbai-based fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who has trained celebrities like John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shamita Shetty and Ritesh Deshmukh to name a few, says that many people took up fitness by connecting with nature. This helped them both physically and mentally.

"Cycling, running, walking and jogging were some exercises that people opted for during the lockdown. Stepping out to do these exercises also helped them connect with nature and reduce stress. This served the dual purpose of improving both physical and mental health," says Channa.

Exercising regularly, along with eating foods rich in protein, healthy carbs, good fats and fibre can help in building a strong immunity. Avoid following no-carb or low-fat diets as they are restrictive in nature, says Channa.

Regular exercise can help you have a strong immunity

(Rupali Datta is Delhi-based clinical nutritionist based in Delhi)

(Dr Rommel Tickoo, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare)

(Vinod Channa is a Mumbai-based celebrity fitness trainer)

