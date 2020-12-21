Pooja Bedi Shares 6 Wellness Trends Of The Year That You Can Also Follow In The Long Run

Year ender 2020: Home workouts were a rage this year

The year 2020 was surely a strange one. On one hand, the world was struggling with the pandemic, trying to stay indoors and taking all sorts of precautionary measures to prevent catching coronavirus infection. On the other hand, lockdown made it difficult to complete even daily chores, let alone go to the gym for workouts or follow a healthy diet. It took a few weeks for people to figure out how to follow a healthy lifestyle while at home. Thanks to nutritionists, dieticians, fitness trainers and health experts from across the world, for sharing several tips and tricks that could make achieving this goal easier.

Wellness tips 2020: Wellness tips that you can follow in the long run

Actress Pooja Bedi, who regularly shares health and wellness posts on Instagram, says that the following were the most trending wellness tips of 2020.

1. At-home workouts

With gyms and workout studios shut for months, people worldwide found novel ways of working out at home. Women laughed about how swabbing floors was akin to squats, furniture was used for weight lifting and online workout gurus became the rage. The excuse of having no time and no place for exercise is now gone. People have developed a comfort zone with home workout rituals and are in a rhythm that's easy to follow. Most importantly, many turned to yoga and meditation to maintain an inner calm and peace of mind. These are abilities that will work well for them all through life.

Home workouts were a raging trend in 2020

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Walking outdoors

Going for a walk outdoors post lock down lifting was like "escape from Alcatraz"! People realised how important and incredible nature is and that their schedules must accommodate the peace, joy, connection and freedom that being out in nature brings with it.

3. Intuitive eating

People stopped just eating rubbish on the go! They learnt to savour their food, look forward to a really good meal and realised how much they took their bodies for granted. Eating at home with limited resources made many aware of how much they were overeating in the past. It was also time for reflections as binge eating, emotional eating and eating out of boredom were spotlighted. The habit of eating only when hungry, eating nourishing food and valuing a good meal outside the home is something that I hope many will continue.

4. Cooking at home

We have all let our inner-chef shine at some point or the other this year. With our favourite restaurants being shut for the greater half of this year, people have taken to the kitchen and whipped out their favourite meals after a few trials and errors. Cooking at home is a great wellness trend simply because you know exactly what goes into your meal and you can tweak it to your tastes.

5. Sustainability

The lockdown has taught people how to make do with what they have and how to consume responsibly. For the sake of our environment and our very own holistic wellness, I hope this wellness trend of sustainability continues to grow and spread.

6. Ayurveda and organic immune support

The pandemic has created a growing awareness that good immunity is key to building up your resistance against bacterial and viral infections. Age-old therapies that Indian households have followed for centuries, like drinking kasha's, mixing turmeric with pepper and honey, planting tulsi for purification and the use of aromatherapy to boost immunity have now become new age therapies. We believe health care is preventive and wellness is holistic. It thrills us that the majority are now on the same page as us.

(Pooja Bedi, Actress; Founder at Happy Soul)

