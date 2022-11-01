World Vegan Day 2022: Vitamin D-Rich Vegan Foods You Must Add To Your Diet

World Vegan Day 2022: Mushrooms are a great source of vitamin D for vegans

The vegan lifestyle is becoming more and more accepted in our culture as a way of life that can be lived effortlessly and, most importantly, without harming animals for one's own food or clothing. The variety of vegan products accessible in shops is expanding, even in rural areas, making it impossible to deny that veganism is becoming more and more popular in our culture.

Since vegan animal rights activist Louise Wallis began seeking a location to honour the Vegan Society's 50th anniversary, she found the idea for World Vegan Day in England in 1994. In her role as President of the Vegan Society, she sought to highlight not just the continuous existence of a vegan organisation but also the fact that the word "vegan" had entered the English language.

Many believe that a vegan diet is not nutritionally dense. However, that is incorrect. Variety of nutrients that the body needs can be sourced from plant-based food sources. Vitamin D is among the various nutrients our bodies need abundantly. In this article, we list the best sources of vitamin D that vegans can add to their diet.

World Vegan Day 2022: Vegan sources of vitamin D

1. Sunshine

When your skin is exposed to ultraviolet B (UVB) rays from the sun, vitamin D can be produced. This is how most people obtain at least some of their vitamin D. According to studies, it's typically enough to produce the ideal levels of vitamin D to expose your body to sunlight for 5 to 30 minutes twice a week without using sunscreen. However, it might not be feasible to attain this level of direct sun exposure depending on your geographic location or environment.

Vitamin D sources: Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight

2. Spinach

A typical bunch of garden-variety spinach has a wealth of vital elements for your well-being. This leafy dark green provides up to 25% of the daily allowance for vitamin D, an important nutrient. The best thing is that spinach also has a good serving of calcium, which is fantastic because you need vitamin D to metabolise calcium.

Also read: High Protein Breakfast: Start Your Day With This Vegan, Protein-Rich Option

3. Mushrooms

The only naturally occurring, readily accessible plant-based food sources of vitamin D are mushrooms. They contain ergosterol, a substance that, when exposed to UV radiation, transforms into vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol). Regarding entire mushrooms, many of them lack vitamin D due to their gloomy cultivation. However, by distributing them on a baking sheet, wrapping them in plastic wrap, and then exposing them to the sun during peak hours, you can increase their vitamin D level on your own.

Vitamin D: Mushrooms are a great source of vitamin D that vegans can add to their diet

4. Fortified cereal

Vitamin D is added to several types of oatmeal and breakfast cereals. In the nutrition labels of fortified cereals, vitamin D is typically listed. Different brands of fortified cereals have different amounts of vitamin D. The majority often have a serving size of 0.2 to 2.5 mcg (8 to 100 IU). They may also be found in a variety of flavours making them easier to incorporate into the daily diet.

Also read: The Vegan Diet Is Becoming A Trend In India, Is It Recommended For Growing Kids?

5. Fortified tofu

Not every tofu kind is fortified, however, some varieties come with omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, and 20% of your daily requirement for vitamin D—three of the most frequently deficient nutrients in vegan diets. Because it can take on any flavours you add to it, tofu can be fantastic. For a flavourful tofu scramble in the morning or to add to a stir-fry for the evening, marinate the tofu with herbs and spices.

Also read: Planning To Go Vegan? Here's How To Maintain A Good Protein Intake

Make sure to incorporate these foods with other highly nutritive plant-based foods to make sure your body receives the nutrients it requires.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.