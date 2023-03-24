World Tuberculosis Day 2023: Expert Tells The Difference Between Common Cough And TB; Know Other Symptoms Of TB

World Tuberculosis Day is observed on March 24 every year

World TB Day is observed on March 24 every year around the world. This annual event tries to educate people about the impact of TB and how to eliminate this devastating disease. According to WHO, the theme for the World TB Day 2023 is "Yes, We can end TB!" which aims to inspire hope and encourage high-level leadership, increased investments, faster uptake of new WHO recommendations, adoption of innovations, accelerated action, and multisectoral collaboration to combat the TB epidemic. Tuberculosis is a serious condition which affects your lungs. It is transfer from one person to another via coughing, sneezing or any other medium that can transfer infected droplets.

World TB Day 2023: Know the symptoms of tuberculosis

When the TB germ enter the body and survives, it starts to multiply. Symptoms gradually develop and worsen over a few weeks. It is crucial to report the symptoms to a doctor immediately for timely treatment.

To understand the symptoms of TB, we spoke to Dr. Sandeep Nayar- Senior Director & HOD- Centre for Chest & Respiratory Diseases, BLK Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi.

Dr. Nayar said, "Chest aches, feeling of weakness and fatigue, weight loss, chills, fever, night sweats and coughing that frequently produces mucus and blood are all signs and symptoms of TB."

"The severity of these symptoms can hinder a person's quality of life and capacity to carry out their daily tasks. A persistent cough produced by tuberculosis is frequently caused by a Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection, but a common cough is usually caused by a viral upper respiratory tract infection."

How to differentiate between TB and normal cough

Dr. Nayar explained that when the cough persists for 3 weeks or more or if it has blood within yellow or green phlegm, it can TB. Someone with these symptoms must get tested.

(Dr. Sandeep Nayar- Senior Director & HOD- Centre for Chest & Respiratory Diseases, BLK Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.