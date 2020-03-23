World TB Day 2020: Understanding The Symptoms Of TB And Importance Of Early Detection

World TB Day 2020: Here are the signs and symptoms of TB you need to know

World TB Day is observed on March 24 every year. This day tries to raise public awareness about the health, social and economic consequences of tuberculosis. World TB day strives to step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic. The finance minister also declared the implementation of steps to strengthen the campaign to fight against TB and to realise the commitment to end tuberculosis by 2025. 'TB harega, desh jitega' said the finance minister during her speech in the parliament. According to the World Health Organisation, TB is the world's deadliest infectious killer. Each day, over 4000 people lose their lives to TB and close to 30,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease.

World TB day 2020: Symptoms of TB and much more

People with latent TB do not experience any symptoms. Active TB can cause several symptoms. The most common symptom of TB is cough that lasts for three weeks or more. Symptoms of TB should not be ignored for better care and treatment. It will help you take all the necessary precautions on time. Here are other signs and symptoms of TB-

Unexplained fatigue

Blood in cough

Pain in chest

Chills

Fever

Night sweats

Appetite loss

Unintentional weight loss

TB Day 2020: A cough that last longer than 3 weeks can be a sign of TB

Photo Credit: iStock

Dr. Vishwanath Bellad who is a Pulmonologist explains, "Tuberculosis, an infection caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis group of bacteria, is still the number one killer in our country, contributing to loss of young lives in economically productive age group. Not identifying the disease at the earliest, inadequacy in treatment due to poor compliance of the patient and not abiding by the standard regimen to treat have lead to a higher mortality rate due to TB."

TB day: One should not ignore the signs and symptoms of TB

Photo Credit: iStock

"WHO has recognised this fact and is guiding all the nations to adapt strategies to end tuberculosis by 2035. The strategy aims to end the global TB epidemic, with targets to reduce TB deaths by 95% and to cut new cases by 90% between 2015 and 2035, and to ensure that no family is burdened with catastrophic expenses due to TB. World Tuberculosis day tries to make enough efforts to stop the menace."

(Dr. Vishwanath Bellad, a consultant pulmonologist from BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital)

