World Suicide Prevention Day 2020: Suicides Are Preventable, Expert Explains How

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on September 10 each year

Highlights This day highlights the need to create awareness about suicide prevention

Professional help on right time can help prevent suicide

Watch out for symptoms of suicidal thoughts

Suicide Prevention Day is observed on 10th September each year. This day is organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention. It is an opportunity to raise awareness all across the world that suicide can be prevented. The ongoing pandemic has affected mental health majorly. Staying at home, low physical activity, less socialising and unexpected changes in the way everything works has made it important to highlight suicide prevention. World Suicide Prevention Day 2020 will be celebrated virtually this year by spreading information about suicide prevention via social media platform. In this article Dr. Manish Jain who is a Psychiatrist shares more details on suicide prevention.

World Suicide Prevention Day 2020: Who is at a risk? Know prevention

Suicide is now recognised as a public health issue in almost every country. Suicide rates have been increasing gradually to the extent that it has become one of a major cause of death worldwide. It is important to identify the early warning signs and factor that can lead to suicide.

Suicidal reactions may vary from anger, distress, ridicule, anxiety, tension, fear, sadness or any intentional determination to end one's life.

The causes for a suicidal intention can be complex, ranging from social, economic, health, cultural, political, religious and other areas of individual's life. Suicide is multifactorial in nature, cumulative due to number of causes which are progressive and operate over a period of time. Even sometimes an impulsive suicide can be extremely difficult to understand.

Early recognition of warning signs can help save lives

Photo Credit: iStock

A passing suicidal thought happens to most of the individuals in a sudden life crisis or a traumatic situation. An Individual passing through any of these phases may think, attempt or complete the act. Some individuals due to their inability to cope with the stress or lack of adequate support mechanisms, finally find suicide as an option. However, the word option itself indicates that there are choices.

The major steps towards preventing suicide are identifying the problem in various dimensions, understanding risk factors, and identifying what works in individual societies. An early recognition of the warning signs and professional assistance can help to save a life.

(Inputs by Dr. Manish Jain, Consultant Psychiatry, BLK Hospital)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.