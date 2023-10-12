World Sight Day 2023: Importance Of Nurturing Healthy Vision from a Young Age

World Sight Day 2023: As a child visual demands are different from an adult

The prevalence of vision problems in children is 10 times more common than any child health issue. In spite of this, only 4% of children are referred for eye an examination below 3 years of age. Studies indicate that early detection and intervention are particularly important in children because of the rapid development of the visual system in early childhood and its sensitivity to intervention.

Also if vision disorders like high refractive errors (glasses number/ poor vision), Amblyopia (lazy eye) and squint (crossed eyes) are undetected, the long term consequences can be serious in terms of quality of life, psycho-social development and career opportunities.

When should I get my child for an eye checkup?

The suggested schedule in a well child for a routine eye screening is as follows:

Once between 6 months to one year

Once at 3 years

Once at 5 years -Every 2 years between 6-16 years if no eye related problem has been detected on previous visits Extra caution needs to be exercised in cases of pre-term delivery, low birth weight, family history of eye diseases like congenital cataract, developmental delays high refractive errors, squint Et amblyopia.

What are the common eye problems in children?

Amblyopia (lazy eye)

Strabismus/Squint (crossed eyes)

How do I know my child has poor vision?

Poor vision (refractive error) can be definitely diagnosed only through a proper eye examination by an ophthalmologist. There are however certain tell tale signs which may indicate poor vision. These include:

Frequent eye rubbing

Squinting

Frequent watering/redness

Headaches

Frequent blinking

Recurrent eye lid swelling

Missing words while reading

Holds book too close/ goes too close to eye

Uses finger to follow words

What do I do if I suspect poor vision in my child?

First and foremost, the child should undergo a detailed ophthalmic evaluation including refraction (number testing) under cycloplegia

(dilating drops). As a child visual demands are different from an adult. Glasses are prescribed if the number is significant depending on certain criterias or if there is an anisometropia (difference in number between the two eyes). This is important to prevent amblyopia. A regular follow-up is mandatory.

What is Amblyopia? How do we treat it? Why is it important? When one eye is subjected to constant disuse due to squint or high refractive error its potential for seeing decreases Le eye becomes lazy. It is treated with occlusion therapy/patching of the good eye with the regime tailored to the patients age. Amblyopia has a window period for treatment normally giving good results if detected and treated before 9 years of age. If untreated, it can lead to permanent loss of vision in that eye

My child seems to squint? What should I do?

Squint/Strabismus/ Crossed eyes is a condition in which the eyes are not properly aligned ie one eye is straight and the other is deviated from the straight position. Squints can occur at any age. They may be constant (present at all times) or intermittent (seen at certain times only), especially if child is unwell/ tired.

Every child with a squint should undergo a comprehensive eye examination to ascertain the cause and type of squint and manage associated poor vision. It is important to differentiate a true squint from a pseudosquint. Certain early onset constant squints need surgical alignment mostly before 2 years of age. Early and especially constant squints need surgical alignment mostly before 2 years of age. Earlier the squint is treated, chances of child having good binocular function (using both eyes together) are better.

No child is too young to be examined. Eye problems in children have far reaching consequences. Early detection and treatment equates better results.

Content By: Dr. Deepali Garg Mathur, Principal Consultant, Ophthalmology, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Panchsheel Park

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.