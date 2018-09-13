World Sepsis Day 2018: What Is Sepsis? Tips For Prevention And How To Get Timely Treatment For This Deadly Condition

World Sepsis Day 2018 is meant to raise awareness about sepsis and how fatal it can be

Today, September 13 is observed as World Sepsis Day. A life-threatening condition, sepsis or septicemia is a health condition which can pose serious risk to life. It occurs when bacteria from another infection enters blood and spreads throughout the body. The health condition is so severe that it needs urgent treatment in the hospital. It can quickly damage tissues and lead to organ failure or death. On World Sepsis Day, the idea is to raise awareness about the health condition and ways to prevent it. Sepsis is more likely to affect older people, the very young and those with long-term illness. People who have recently undergone surgeries of have infections of the skin, urinary tract, lungs or other infections can all increase risks of sepsis.

Facts about sepsis on World Sepsis Day

Symptoms of sepsis include faintness, dizziness, change in consciousness and high fever. Lack of proper treatment can give rise to septic shock which can be fatal. Sepsis can be treated with the help of antibiotics - on the condition that they are delivered to the patient at the earliest. Recovery from sepsis can take some time. Recovery period should comprise lots of rest for the patient so as to recover in the best possible.

Photo Credit: iStock

What is sepsis?

Sepsis is a kind of a blood infection and the body's reaction to infection. While the bloodstream is devoid of any kind of microbes, it gets bacteria in case of sepsis. Sepsis is body's response to the infection which can be life-threatening. Treating sepsis on time, with antibiotics can prevent it from getting worse.

Symptoms of Sepsis

Common symptoms of sepsis include losing alertness, slurred speech, unusual mental changes or a sudden fear of death, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, passing very little urine, difficulty in brain, extreme overall discomfort, cold, clammy and mottled skin and loss of consciousness.

Photo Credit: iStock

Diagnosis of Sepsis

It is recommended that patients should receive resuscitation within 6 hours of recognizing the condition. Treatment with antibiotics should be received before results of the blood test. Blood tests and imaging tests can be helpful in finding the source, cause and type of infection. It can also help in telling at which stage sepsis is and the extent of organ damage it has causes.

Preventive tips for Sepsis

Scary as the condition is, sepsis can be prevented. Make sure you are updated with vaccinations against infections like pneumonia and flu. Maintain proper hygiene and wash your hands regularly. Take regular baths and keep any scrapes and cuts clean. On World Sepsis Day, spread more awareness about sepsis and tell about its symptoms to people who recently underwent surgery or an infection.

It might take some time until a person recovers from sepsis. General body pain, loss of appetite, weight loss, hair loss, brittle nails, dry and itchy skin might all occur during the recovery period.

World Sepsis Day: Things to remember

While you get your treatment for sepsis, do mention recent infection, surgery or other problems with immune system. This will help doctors to avail fastest and most effective treatment for you.

Common risk factors of sepsis are a weak immune system because of cancer, cancer treatment, HIV/AIDS. Chronic diseases such as kidney disease, lung disease or diabetes are also risk factors of sepsis. Ages under 1 year or above 65 years are at comparatively higher risk of sepsis. Severe burns or other physical trauma puts a person at higher risk of sepsis.

