World Polio Day 2025: A Reminder To Protect Every Child In Polio-Free India

On 24th October every year, World Polio Day is observed all over the globe, in memory of Dr. Jonas Salk, the scientist who was instrumental in developing the first successful vaccine for polio. This day serves as a reminder that continued caution and vigilance is still crucial in the fight against polio. Polio, also known as poliomyelitis, is a highly infectious disease caused by the poliovirus that attacks the nervous system. It can cause permanent paralysis or even death in extreme cases. At its peak, thousands of children were afflicted by polio worldwide. The development of the polio vaccine is considered to be one of the greatest achievements in the field of medicine, as it helped contain the spread of this infectious disease and turn it into a preventable condition.

World Polio Day serves as an opportunity to recognise the contributions of scientists, healthcare professionals, volunteers, researchers, and organisations that have worked tirelessly to protect children and communities. It reminds us that vaccines are not only lifesaving but also essential for long-term public health security.

India's Journey To Becoming Polio Free

India's journey towards eradication of polio has been hailed as a great achievement in the history of public health. After years of relentless efforts and continued vaccination for every child under five years of age, India was finally declared polio-free in the year 2014.

The success of India's polio eradication efforts was built on several key strategies:

Nationwide immunisation programmes that ensured every child received multiple doses of the polio vaccine

Collaboration between government agencies, non-profit organisations, and global partners such as the World Health Organization and the Rotary Foundation

Community engagement, with volunteers on door-to-door drives to administer vaccines and educate families

Continuous monitoring and surveillance to quickly identify and respond to fresh cases

While successive Indian governments laid emphasis on polio eradication through tough policy measures, healthcare networks ranging from hospitals to rural primary healthcare centres, NGOs and organisations like the Rotary Foundation played a crucial role in the Pulse Polio campaigns, helping to ensure that each and every child under the age of five, even in the most remote areas of the nation, were protected through mandatory polio drops.

Why Continued Vigilance Matters

Although India is completely polio free, we cannot let our guard down as polio still exists in a few countries. The smallest chance of exposure to poliovirus will continue to pose a threat to children worldwide. The recent disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic showed how quickly progress can be affected if vaccination campaigns are interrupted.

Parents and caregivers have a crucial role to play in protecting their children against poliovirus. Here are some key points to bear in mind:

Ensure that children receive all scheduled doses of the polio vaccine

Participate in every Pulse Polio drive, even if previous doses have been administered

Encourage family, friends, and neighbours to vaccinate their children

Report any sudden muscle weakness or limb paralysis in children to a healthcare provider immediately

Building A Future Without Polio

While World Polio Day serves as a day to commemorate the collective efforts of various stakeholders in eradicating polio from the country, this day also serves to remind us about the significance of prevention and vaccines.

By continuing to raise awareness, supporting immunisation programmes, and maintaining high vaccination coverage, we can ensure that polio remains a disease of the past. Every child deserves the opportunity to grow up healthy, strong, and free from preventable diseases.

The story of polio eradication in India shows what can be achieved through sustained commitment, coordination, and compassion. Prevention saves lives; together we can ensure a safer, healthier future for generations to come.

(By Dr Atul Bhaskar, Senior Consultant, Paediatric Orthopaedics, Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai)

