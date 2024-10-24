World Polio Day 2024: Theme, History, Importance & Why Drops Are Necessary

World Polio Day holds significant importance as it serves as a platform to educate the public

World Polio Day, observed annually on October 24, is a global event aimed at raising awareness about polio, a crippling and potentially fatal infectious disease. The day also celebrates progress made toward eradicating polio and emphasises the continued efforts needed to eliminate the virus completely. World Polio Day is organised by Rotary International in collaboration with global health organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF. The event serves as a reminder of the importance of vaccination and health programs in achieving a polio-free world. Read on as we share the theme, history, importance of this day and discuss the importance of polio drops.

Theme

The theme for World Polio Day 2024, “A Global Mission to Reach Every Child,” focuses on the continued efforts to ensure all children are vaccinated against polio, particularly in regions where the virus remains a threat.

History

World Polio Day was established in 1988 by Rotary International to honour the birth of Dr. Jonas Salk, the medical researcher who developed the first safe and effective polio vaccine. The introduction of the polio vaccine marked a major milestone in the global fight against the disease. In the decades following Salk's discovery, the number of polio cases drastically decreased. Rotary International and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) in the same year, with a goal of eradicating polio worldwide.

Importance

World Polio Day holds significant importance as it serves as a platform to educate the public about the dangers of polio, the progress in its eradication, and the efforts needed to achieve a polio-free world. Despite the dramatic reduction in polio cases over the years, the disease has not yet been completely eradicated. World Polio Day emphasises the need for continuous support, funding, and vaccination to stop the spread of the virus in these regions and prevent polio from re-emerging globally. The day reminds the world of the importance of immunisation and the collective responsibility to protect children from this preventable disease.

Why are polio drops necessary

Polio drops, or the oral polio vaccine (OPV), are crucial in the fight against polio because they are an effective, low-cost, and easy-to-administer form of protection against the disease. Polio is highly contagious and primarily affects children under the age of five. Once a child is infected, there is no cure; prevention through vaccination is the only solution. OPV stimulates the immune system to produce antibodies that can fight off the poliovirus if exposed, providing long-term immunity.

The drops are necessary not only for individual protection but also for herd immunity, where enough people in a community are immune, making it difficult for the virus to spread. This is particularly important in regions with weak healthcare infrastructure or areas that have seen a resurgence of polio. Widespread immunisation through polio drops prevents outbreaks and is the foundation of global efforts to eradicate polio once and for all.

The oral drops are preferred in many polio vaccination campaigns because they are easy to administer, even in areas with limited medical resources. They also help in mass immunisation drives where large populations need to be covered. By continuing to administer polio drops to children, especially in vulnerable regions, we are inching closer to the complete eradication of polio globally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.