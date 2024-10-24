Explained: Why World Polio Day Is Observed On October 24

World Polio Day aims complete eradication of polio.

World Polio Day, observed annually on October 24, is a global initiative to raise awareness about the fight to eradicate poliomyelitis across the world. The day was established by Rotary International to honour the work of Dr Jonas Salk, who led the team that developed the first successful polio vaccine. It highlights the ongoing efforts of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), founded in 1988, which has helped reduce polio cases worldwide by 99 per cent.

Since Dr Salk was born on October 24, the day is observed as World Polio Day.

Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a crippling and potentially deadly infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. It primarily affects toddlers and children below the age of 5, leading to paralysis and, in severe cases, death. Thanks to extensive vaccination campaigns, five out of six World Health Organization (WHO) regions - representing over 90% of the world's population - have been declared free of the wild poliovirus. However, polio remains endemic in two countries: Afghanistan and Pakistan, as per Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI).

Pakistan has reported 16 poliovirus cases as of August, while Afghanistan has reported 14 till July.

World Polio Day 2024 emphasises the importance of reaching every child with the polio vaccine, particularly in hard-to-reach areas. Health workers, community leaders, and volunteers continue to play a critical role in the global fight, and they are honoured on this day for their selfless service.

The day is not only a celebration of progress but also a call to action. A related movement called "Let's #EndPolio" highlights the urgency to maintain high vaccination coverage to prevent any resurgence of the disease. Continued global coordination and support remain essential to achieve the ultimate goal: Complete eradication of polio.

World Polio Day 2024 marks a milestone in celebrating 30 years since the Americas were declared polio-free, underscoring the impact of vaccines and the collective global efforts required to maintain polio-free regions.