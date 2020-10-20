World Osteoporosis Day: Timely Prevention Can Help Delay Bone Loss, Here's How

Osteoporosis day 2020: This condition can lead to difficulty in performing day to day functions

Highlights Osteoporosis can be prevent effectively

Women are at a higher risk of osteoporosis

Physical inactivity can increase your osteoporosis risk

World Osteoporosis Day, which is observed on 20 October each year, attempts to create awareness about this bone condition. Osteoporosis is a bone-related disease that results in brittle bones that are highly-prone to fractures. Early prevention can help fight the condition effectively and delay or prevent bone loss. In this article, Dr. Biswarup Sen, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedist at Max Hospital explain the importance of following prevention measures at an early stage. Prevention of osteoporosis involves changes in both diet and lifestyle.

World Osteoporosis Day: Importance of prevention and how

The prevention of osteoporosis can be easily understood. It can be achieved either by ensuring that higher peak bone densities are attained in youth as you lose some with age. The other way is to ensure that one loses less every passing year so that onset of osteoporosis is delayed.

"Most of the attention concerning osteoporosis focuses on treatment and not on its prevention that is like lamenting over spilled milk. Once fractures have happened the patient already has osteoporosis and all available treatment is directed at ensuring that the further increase is somewhat slowed down," explains Dr. Sen.

Osteoporosis increases the risk of fractures of the patient

Photo Credit: iStock

One cannot prevent aging but it is highly possible that some of the consequences can at least be delayed. Adherence to a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise, control of body weight, 15 minutes to a half-hour of sun exposure early morning, intake of calcium-rich food like milk and paying attention to bone health when suffering from other chronic illnesses can go a long way in ensuring that the bones remain healthy, he further adds.

"What we want to prevent is the consequences of osteoporosis and not the osteoporosis itself. Early identification of the secondary causes and their treatment will be preventive especially in those who are vulnerable," says Dr. Sen.

A healthy diet and lifestyle can help prevent osteoporosis

Photo Credit: iStock

Early medical diagnosis of the same more so in post-menopausal females and initiation of now available treatments can significantly alter the fracture risk in your favour and as a consequence reduce one of the commonest morbidity in the elderly.

In conclusion, the cornerstone remains the identification of diseases which precipitate osteoporosis early initiation of treatment, healthy lifestyle, avoidance of smoking and drinking, some amount of regular physical activity, ensuring adequate intake of calcium-rich diet and sun exposure and finally when osteoporosis develops treating it before the fractures and bone pain ensues.

(Dr. Biswarup Sen, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedist, Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.