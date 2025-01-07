Young Adults Must Make These Lifestyle Changes Today To Reduce Risk Of Osteoporosis

Young adults can actively reduce the risk of osteoporosis by making key lifestyle changes that promote bone health. Peak bone mass is typically achieved in early adulthood, making this a critical time to focus on building and maintaining strong bones. These changes not only improve bone strength in the present but also significantly lower the risk of osteoporosis and fractures later in life. In this article, we share a list of lifestyle changes people can make in the young adulthood to reduce their risk of osteoporosis as they get older.

Lifestyle changes young adults should make to reduce the risk of osteoporosis

Incorporating foods like dairy products, almonds, tofu, broccoli, and fortified plant-based milk ensures adequate calcium intake. Calcium is the primary mineral in bones, and consistent intake during young adulthood helps strengthen bone density, reducing the risk of fractures in later years.

Sunlight exposure and foods like fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified cereals are great sources of vitamin D. This vitamin enhances calcium absorption in the gut, ensuring that dietary calcium is effectively utilised for bone strengthening.

Activities like running, hiking, and dancing force the bones to bear the body's weight, which stimulates bone formation and increases bone density. Starting these exercises early can ensure stronger bones as you age.

Lifting weights or using resistance bands strengthens muscles, which, in turn, protects bones and prevents bone loss. Resistance training also targets areas prone to fractures, like the hips and spine.

Smoking harms bone health by reducing blood flow to bones and impairing the function of bone-forming cells. Avoiding smoking preserves bone density and lowers the risk of osteoporosis.

Excessive alcohol consumption disrupts calcium balance, reduces vitamin D levels, and impairs bone formation. Moderation helps maintain the balance of nutrients essential for bone health.

Including fruits, vegetables, protein, and whole grains provides a variety of nutrients, including magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium, that support overall bone health. A nutrient-rich diet ensures bones have the building blocks they need to stay strong.

High caffeine intake can interfere with calcium absorption and increase calcium loss through urine. Limiting coffee, tea, and energy drinks helps retain calcium for bone-building.

Being underweight increases the risk of bone loss, while obesity can put excessive strain on bones and joints. Maintaining a healthy weight supports bone health and reduces unnecessary stress on the skeleton.

Young adults, especially those with a family history of osteoporosis, should consult healthcare providers to monitor bone density. Early detection of bone health issues allows for timely lifestyle adjustments and interventions to prevent osteoporosis.

By implementing these changes, young adults can build a strong foundation for lifelong bone health, significantly reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures as they age.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.