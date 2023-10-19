World Osteoporosis Day 2023: These Ayurvedic Herbs Can Provide Relief From Joint Pain, Here's How

World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Osteoporosis is a condition characterised by the weakening of bones

World Osteoporosis Day is observed on October 20th every year, with the aim of raising global awareness about the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of osteoporosis. Osteoporosis is a chronic condition characterised by the weakening of bones, making them fragile and more prone to fractures.

The observance of World Osteoporosis Day is important as osteoporosis is a significant public health concern worldwide. It affects millions of people, particularly women over the age of 50 and men over the age of 70. Through this day, various organisations and individuals strive to promote understanding of osteoporosis and encourage early detection and management.

Ayurvedic herbs have been used for centuries in traditional Indian medicine to manage various health conditions. Some herbs like Ashwagandha, Shatavari, and Guggulu are believed to have properties that could potentially help in managing osteoporosis and joint pain. However, it is essential to consult a qualified Ayurvedic practitioner or healthcare professional before using any ayurvedic herbs for osteoporosis and joint pain. Continue reading as we share how these Ayurvedic herbs can help manage osteoporosis.

12 Ayurvedic herbs that can help manage osteoporosis and reduce joint pain:

1. Triphala

This potent herbal combination of three fruits (Amalaki, Bibhitaki, and Haritaki) helps reduce inflammation and strengthen bones.

2. Guggul

This resin from the Indian bdellium tree has anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce joint pain caused by osteoporosis.

3. Ashwagandha

This adaptogenic herb helps reduce stress and inflammation. It's anti inflammation qualities can ultimately alleviate joint pain and help in the management of osteoporosis.

4. Boswellia

Also known as Indian frankincense, this herb has anti-inflammatory properties that can help manage joint pain and improve mobility.

5. Turmeric

This yellow spice contains curcumin, which has powerful anti-inflammatory effects and can help relieve joint pain and inflammation.

6. Ginger

Known for its pain-relieving properties, ginger can help reduce joint pain and inflammation caused by osteoporosis.

7. Shallaki

Also known as the Indian frankincense, this herb is traditionally used in Ayurveda to relieve joint pain and inflammation.

8. Haridra

This herb known as turmeric root powder also has strong anti-inflammatory properties and can help manage joint pain and improve bone health.

9. Nirgundi

This herb has pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce joint pain and swelling.

10. Punarnava

This herb is known for its diuretic properties and can help flush out toxins that contribute to joint pain and inflammation.

11. Shilajit

Known as the "destroyer of weakness," shilajit is a natural mineral substance that can help reduce joint pain and improve bone density.

12. Sahijan

Also known as drumstick tree leaves, this herb has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties that can help relieve joint pain.

Ayurvedic practitioner or healthcare professional can provide proper guidance and tailor a treatment plan to your specific needs to ensure safety and effectiveness. It is important to note that scientific evidence supporting the use of these herbs for osteoporosis and joint pain may be limited, and their effects may vary from person to person.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.