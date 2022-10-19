World Osteoporosis Day 2022: 5 Yoga Asanas That Strengthen The Bones And Reduce Progression Of Osteoporosis

World Osteoporosis Day 2022: Bhujangasana aka cobra pose can help manage osteoporosis

Every year on October 20, World Osteoporosis Day (WOD) marks the beginning of a year-long effort to increase public awareness of osteoporosis and chronic bone disease worldwide.

Every year, World Osteoporosis Day is sponsored by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) and features campaigns by national osteoporosis patient associations from across the world, with events taking place in over 90 nations. There are activities and initiatives throughout the months prior to and following WOD.

Osteoporosis is a condition that causes bones to turn fragile and weak and even minor stressors like coughing or leaning over can break them. Hip, wrist, and spine fractures brought on by osteoporosis are the most common.

Bone is a living tissue that undergoes continuous deterioration and replacement. Osteoporosis develops when the production of new bone is insufficient to counteract the loss of existing bone.

Yoga is one of the very effective ways to improve the health of our bones. Some studies show yoga could potentially slow down the progression of osteoporosis. In this article, we list yoga asanas that have been proven to slow down the progression of osteoporosis.

Try these yoga asanas to reduce the progression of osteoporosis:

1. Adho Mukha Svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

2. Setubandhasana

Lie on the ground facing the ceiling with your hands on your sides

Slowing lift your hips off the ground

At this point, the only thing touching the floor should be your upper torso, head, arms, and feet

Hold this position for 10 seconds and repeat 4-5 times

3. Shvanasana

Lie down on flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat

Keep your arms aside and your palms open

Your palms should be facing the sky

Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders

At this point, breathe in and out

4. Vrikshasana

Stand straight

Raise your arms the hold them straight towards the ceiling

Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh

You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh

Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get

Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

5. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

Add these yoga poses to your routine to slow down osteoporosis and improve your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.