World Mental Health Day 2023: 10 Early Signs Of Depression To Watch Out For

World Mental Health Day 2023: Depression often causes low mood or feelings of emptiness

World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10th every year. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues and promoting mental well-being globally. The day aims to highlight the importance of mental health and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health education, awareness, and advocacy.

The World Mental Health Day is recognised in order to raise awareness. The day serves as a platform to spread awareness about mental health issues, reduce stigma, and encourage open discussions about mental well-being. It also aims to educate individuals and communities about mental health, its potential impact on people's lives, and the available resources for seeking help and support.

Recognising World Mental Health Day aims to break down the barriers surrounding mental health, create a more compassionate society, and ensure that mental health is given the importance and attention it deserves. Another way to utilise this day is to talk about the mental health struggles many of us face. One of which is depression.

Depression is a mental health disorder that causes persistent feelings of sadness, worthlessness, hopelessness, and a lack of interest or pleasure in activities. It can significantly impact a person's ability to function in daily life and may lead to various physical and emotional symptoms. Read on as we list some of the early signs of depression.

Early signs of depression can help identify the condition, these signs may include:

1. Persistent sadness or feelings of emptiness

Depression often manifests as a persistent low mood or feelings of emptiness that last for weeks or months.

2. Loss of interest or pleasure in activities

A person experiencing depression may lose interest in activities they once enjoyed, such as hobbies, socialising, or even basic daily tasks.

3. Changes in appetite and weight

Depression can lead to changes in appetite, resulting in significant weight loss or gain, even without intentional dieting or overeating.

4. Sleep disturbances

Sleep problems are common in depression, with individuals experiencing insomnia (difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep) or hypersomnia (excessive sleepiness).

5. Fatigue or loss of energy

Feeling constantly tired, drained, or lacking energy, even after a full night's sleep, is a typical symptom of depression.

6. Difficulty concentrating

Depression can impair a person's ability to concentrate, make decisions, and remember information, affecting their work or academic performance.

7. Feelings of guilt, worthlessness, or hopelessness

Individuals with depression often experience pervasive negative thoughts, feelings of guilt or worthlessness, and a sense of hopelessness about the future.

8. Irritability or excessive anger

Depression can manifest as increased irritability, short temper, or unexplained outbursts of anger, even over minor issues.

9. Withdrawal from social interactions

People with depression may isolate themselves from others, avoid social activities, and withdraw from contact with friends, family, and loved ones.

10. Recurring thoughts of death or suicide

Persistent thoughts of death, dying, or suicide are considered serious warning signs of depression and require immediate attention and intervention.

It is important to note that experiencing a few of these signs does not necessarily mean someone has depression, as everyone may have some of days. However, if these symptoms persist for two weeks or longer and significantly impact daily functioning, it is advisable to seek professional help for a proper evaluation and diagnosis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.