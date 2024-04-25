World Malaria Day 2024: Know Theme, Significance And Prevention Tips

Fever, chills, headaches, nausea and muscle pain are a few symptoms of malaria

Every year, World Malaria Day is recognised globally on April 25th to spread awareness about this mosquito-borne disease. The day also aims to mobilise efforts to control and eliminate malaria globally. Malaria is a serious disease caused by a parasite that is transmitted to humans through the bites of Anopheles mosquito. This disease makes an individual feel very sick with a high fever. Other than fever, chills, headaches, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain, abdominal pain and fatigue are a few symptoms of malaria. World Malaria Day was established by the World Health Organisation to highlight the global burden of malaria and to promote actions to prevent and control the disease.

World Malaria Day 2024: Theme, significance and more

Theme

This year the theme for World Malaria Day is 'Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world.'

According to WHO, the theme focuses on ending malaria for people living in the most vulnerable situations including pregnant women, infants, children under 5 years of age and others.

Significance

World Malaria Day urges people across the world to take all necessary steps that can help control the spread of this disease. As an individual, there are several small steps that one can take to keep themselves and their family members safe. On World Malaria Day 2024, let's discuss some of these.

All about preventing malaria:

"Malaria prevention is crucial because of the disease's seriousness and the enormous worldwide impact. The Plasmodium parasite, which causes malaria, is spread by the bite of an infected Anopheles mosquito and affects millions of people annually, mostly in tropical and sub-tropical countries," says Dr. Mohan Kumar Singh, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram.

"If left untreated, this disease may progress quickly, resulting in serious complications and sometimes fatal consequences. Effective preventive measures are essential to minimize the impact on public health," he adds.

Here are some precautionary steps:

1. Use mosquito repellent on exposed skin to lower your risk.

2. Sleep under mosquito nets to create a physical barrier against mosquito bites.

3. Wear full-sleeved clothes when outside to control the risk of transmission.

4. Eliminate any source of standing water around your home as mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

5. Avoid travelling to places where the incidence of the disease is high - like tropical and sub-tropical areas.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.