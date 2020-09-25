World Lung Day 2020: Keep Your Respiratory Health In Check With These Tips From Expert

World Lung Day 2020: Perform breathing exercises for optimum lung health

World Lung Day is observed on 25 September. This day is used as an opportunity to promote lung health globally. Chronic respiratory diseases affect the airways and other structures of the lungs. According to WHO, 235 million people suffer from asthma which is a type of respiratory disease, common among children. In addition to tobacco smoke, other risk factors include air pollution, occupational chemicals and dusts, and frequent lower respiratory infections during childhood. World Lung Health Day is organised by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies. Respiratory health is very crucial during the ongoing pandemic. On the occasion of World Lung Health 2020, Dr. Mitali Agarwal, consultant, pulmonary medicine at Max Hospital explains effective ways to maintain respiratory health.

World Lung Day 2020: Tips for optimum respiratory health

1. Regular Yoga or physical exercise can increase your capacity of oxygen intake and can profound the respiratory system. Special breathing exercises apart from pranayama and yoga can help to increase the strength of your respiratory system.

2. Along with regular exercise, an increased intake of food and vegetables that contains high level of antioxidants can help overall health of lungs.

3. Regular annual check-up is a must (with chest x-ray). Even if you are feeling well you must go for a regular check-up because sometimes respiratory diseases go undetected until they become serious.

4. When you feel any respiratory symptoms like cough, cold, breathlessness for more than one week, you must see a pulmonologist and get you self-test for any illness related to your respiratory system.

5. If there is a loss of appetite, get yourself evaluated for TB. Timely diagnosis and treatment can help to lower the risk of chronic respiratory disease.

6. Timely medication: If you are taking inhalers, ensure correct technique by learning it from your doctor.

7. If you are suffering from any respiratory disease, then a yearly vaccination for influenza and pneumonia can help to protect against seasonal flu every year.

(Dr. Mitali Agarwal, Consultant, Pulmonary Medicine, Max Hospital, Gurgaon)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.