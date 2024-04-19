World Liver Day 2024: Eat These Superfoods To Strengthen Your Liver

World Liver Day 2024: Green vegetables provide nutrients & antioxidants that promote overall liver health

World Liver Day is observed annually on April 19th to raise awareness about liver-related diseases and the importance of liver health. It aims to educate people about the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of liver diseases such as hepatitis, liver cirrhosis, fatty liver disease, and liver cancer.

Diet plays a crucial role in maintaining liver health. Making certain dietary changes can help improve liver function and prevent liver diseases. "Superfoods" is a term used to describe foods that are exceptionally high in nutrients and believed to provide numerous health benefits.

When it comes to liver health, certain superfoods can play a significant role in supporting liver function and protecting against liver diseases. Keep reading as we list superfoods that will help boost your liver health.

10 Superfoods known for their liver-boosting properties:

1. Garlic

Garlic contains compounds like allicin and selenium, which help activate liver enzymes responsible for flushing out toxins. It also has antioxidant properties that protect the liver from oxidative damage.

2. Turmeric

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can help reduce inflammation in the liver and protect against liver damage caused by toxins and oxidative stress.

3. Green tea

Green tea is rich in catechins, powerful antioxidants that have been shown to improve liver function and reduce the risk of liver diseases like fatty liver disease and liver cancer.

4. Beetroot

Beetroot contains betaine, a compound that helps promote liver detoxification and reduce inflammation. It also contains antioxidants like betalains, which protect liver cells from damage.

5. Cruciferous vegetables

Vegetables like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and kale contain compounds called glucosinolates, which support liver detoxification processes. They also provide vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that promote overall liver health.

6. Walnuts

Walnuts are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and may help reduce liver inflammation. They also contain antioxidants like vitamin E and polyphenols, which protect liver cells from damage.

7. Berries

Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants like anthocyanins and vitamin C, which help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the liver.

8. Fatty fish

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and may help reduce fat accumulation in the liver. They also provide protein and vitamin D, which support overall liver health.

9. Avocado

Avocado is a source of healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated fats, which have been linked to a reduced risk of liver damage. It also contains antioxidants like glutathione, which support liver detoxification.

10. Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help reduce liver inflammation and protect against liver damage. It also stimulates digestion and may improve bile flow, which supports liver function.

These superfoods can be incorporated into a balanced diet to support liver health. As always, it's best to consult with a healthcare professional for personalised dietary advice, especially if you have pre-existing liver conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.