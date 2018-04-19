World Liver Day 2018: Liver Diseases; Stats, Symptoms And Prevention

World Liver Day 2018 theme

World Liver Day 2018 is a day aimed at spreading awareness about liver, the role it plays in our body and liver-related diseases. Every year, April 19 is celebrated as World Liver Day across the world. Known as one of the most complicated organs of the body, liver is the second largest organ which performs an essential function in the body's digestive system. Basic functions of the liver include excretion of waste substances and toxins from the body. It performs the function of excreting bilirubin, drugs, hormones and cholesterol from the body. Metabolism of carbs, proteins and fats is also done by liver.

This year, theme of World Liver Day is "Riding new waves in liver diagnosis, staging and treatment." The World Health Organisation states that liver is the 10th most common cause of deaths in India. There are numerous kinds of liver diseases which can be life threatening.

Alcoholic liver disease

Alcohol abuse or drinking alcohol in excessive quantities can cause alcoholic liver disease. Overloading your liver with alcohol makes alcohol enter your blood stream. This goes on to affect your brain and heart and makes your body intoxicated. Alcohol abuse can cause destruction of liver cells, inflammation in the liver, fatty liver, irreversible liver cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Hepatitis



The world 'Hepatitis' is derived from 'hepato' which means liver and "itis" which means inflammation. Hepatitis is a condition which causes inflammation in the liver. Depending on the virus that infects it, there are 5 different kinds of Hepatitis. Ingestion of contaminated food or water can cause Hepatitis A and E. Transmission or exposure to infectious body fluids, blood or semen can cause Hepatitis B, C and D.

Liver cirrhosis



Liver cirrhosis is the most common kind of liver disease which happens when the healthy tissues are replaced by damaged tissues, causing extensive damage to the liver over a long period of time. 1/3rd of the patients suffering from liver cirrhosis have remained asymptomatic.

Liver cancer



The cancer which originates from the liver is known as liver cancer while the one that originates in some other organ but spreads to the liver is called metastatic liver cancer. Liver cancer is known to be the 6th most common kinds of cancer. It comes in the second position in the list of most fatal cancers. Metastatic liver cancer is considered to be more fatal than liver cancer.

Liver disease symptoms



Common symptoms of liver disease include fever, jaundice, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite.

Liver disease prevention



Living a healthy lifestyle, medicines and getting regular medical check-ups are a few ways which can help in prevention of liver diseases.

1. In order to control or prevent any damage to liver, quit alcohol or limit its consumption to very moderate quantities only.

2. Practice safe and say no to drugs. Quit smoking.

3. Avoid contact with infected blood or any other infected body fluid. Being exposed to infected blood can cause hepatitis virus. Avoid sharing razors and razor blades, tooth brushes, etc.

4. Avoid taking any medication over the counter. Take only those medicines which are prescribed to you by a physician. Taking medications in inappropriate doses can damage your liver.

5. Maintaining a healthy weight is important for a healthy liver. Being overweight or obese can increase your chances of developing fatty liver disease, liver cirrhosis and hepatitis.

6. Getting vaccinations for Hepatitis A and B is extremely important to prevent liver disease.

7. Get regular medical check-ups periodically in order to be aware of your overall health and well-being. Regular medical check-ups is the easiest way to prevent any kind of disease



