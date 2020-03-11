World Kidney Day 2020: Do's And Don'ts Of Kidney Stone Diet; Know What To Eat And Avoid

World Kidney Day 2020: Reduce your salt intake to control the risk of kidney stones

World Kidney Day is observed on March 12 every year. This day aims to highlight the importance of kidneys to overall health. It also tries to spread information about different kidney diseases and how to prevent these. Kidney stones are a painful condition. These stones are hard deposits that form inside the kidneys. A kidney stone can cause severe pain in the side and back, below the ribs. Other symptoms of kidney stones may include pain during urination, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, urination more than usual and persistent need to urinate. You can avoid kidney stones with right diet. Drinking enough water is considered as the best practice to keep your kidneys healthy. The more liquid in your diet, the lesser is the risk of developing kidney stones and other kidney diseases. Here are some basics of a kidney stone diet.

World kidney day 2020: Kidney stone diet do's and don'ts

1. What to eat-

Add more citrus to your diet: Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruit, kiwi, lemon or pineapple are can help you reduce the risk of developing kidney stones. You can consume either fruit or fruit juice.

Add more calcium to your diet: Good levels of calcium can also help you prevent the formation of kidney stones. Add more dairy to your diet or other sources of calcium legumes, dark green vegetables, nuts and seeds. Also, add vitamin D to your diet for better calcium absorption.

Moderate amount of plant-based protein: It is advised to add plant-based protein to your diet in moderation. Whereas, animal-based protein should be strictly avoided.

2. What to avoid-

Limit salt: High sodium diet can significantly increase the risk of developing kidney stones. Most processed foods are high in salt and sugar. Avoid consuming too much salt.

Animal protein: Many are dependent on animal-based foods for protein requirements. Adding too much animal-based protein can reduce the levels of chemicals in the urine which prevents kidney stone formation. It is advised to consume animal-based protein in moderation.

