World Kidney Day: 7 Healthy Habits To Keep Your Kidneys Safe

The World Kidney Day Joint Steering Committee has declared 2022 to be the year of “Kidney Health for All”. Specifically, it calls on all of us to work to bridge the knowledge gaps to better kidney care. The 2022 campaign will focus on efforts to increase education and awareness about kidney health.

Your kidneys are vital organs of the body. They purify the blood and help eliminate waste from the body. Many people die due to kidney failure globally. Besides this, there are many chronic kidney diseases that are fatal. Every year, World Kidney Day is observed on the second Thursday of March to make people aware of the importance of the organ. Everyone across the globe needs to identify kidney diseases as significant health problems. The theme for this year is “Kidney health for all”.

On the occasion of World Kidney Day, follow these 7 important habits and take care of your kidneys.

1) Drink plenty of water

Always keep yourself hydrated and make sure you drink enough water every day. This is very important if you want to keep your kidneys healthy. This habit of drinking a lot of water consciously reduces the chance of kidney stones and chronic kidney diseases.

2) Healthy diet

Now, this is a mandate to remain healthy overall. A balanced diet ensures that your body gets all the required nutrients for proper functioning. Try to stay away from junk or processed food and include fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds in your diet. Kidney beans, sweet potatoes and dark green leafy vegetables can be quite beneficial to your kidneys.

3) Stay fit

Exercise regularly and keep yourself active. This will help you build a good immune system, which in turn, would make you strong. Regular exercising keeps your heart healthy and reduces the risk of chronic kidney diseases. Always keep your BMI (body mass index) in check.

4) Refrain from smoking or drinking

Remember that any sort of addiction like smoking or drinking is not good for your health. Smoking can also lead to some chronic kidney diseases. This bad habit may damage your blood vessels. Also, alcohol consumption affects the ability of the kidney to filter blood.

5) Do not take painkillers frequently

Painkillers may give you some temporary relief from various problems, however, do not make it a habit. Do not consume painkillers without your doctor's prescription. Also, avoid the usage of over-the-counter medicines. It is believed that analgesics and many other medicines like NSAIDs can be harsh on the kidney.

6) Check blood pressure regularly

You must keep your blood pressure in check to avoid any kind of kidney disease. Routine blood pressure check-ups will help you detect the abnormalities at the initial stages which can be treated on time. High blood pressure may lead to some kidney disease, so, be careful.

7) Do not neglect kidney infections

Do not take any kidney-related infections lightly. Many people get kidney stones or suffer from urine infections and dealing with them could be very painful. Do not neglect them, go to the doctor immediately and get yourself treated with the right medications.

Do keep your kidneys healthy and follow these habits thoroughly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.