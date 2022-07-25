World IVF Day 2022: Here's What You Should Do & Avoid During An IVF Treatment

World IVF Day 2022: Make sure to eat healthy if you are undergoing an IVF treatment

Why is World IVF Day celebrated?

World IVF Day also known as World Embryologist Day is celebrated on the 25th of July every year. This day marks the birthdate of first baby that was conceived and successfully birthed. We recognise this day to celebrate the success and importance of IVF as an effective method of conceiving.

What is the history behind World IVF Day?

Louise Joy Brown born on the 25th of july 1978 was the first baby born through the IVF procedure. From this day onwards, IVF was recognised for being a relliable reproductive technoclogy to conceive babies.

The three pioneers of IVF were embroyologists Patrick Steptoe, Bob Edwards and Adam Burnley. They led the procedures for the first successful IVF treatment. Since then, they are recognised for their acheivements in this field.

What are the Do's and Don'ts when undergoing IVF?

IVF is one of the most common procedures to conceive artificially. IVF stands for in vitro fertilisation. An IVF procedure is performed by fertilising the egg with sperm in a lab. Once the egg has fertilised successfully and grown into an embryo, it is transferred into the uterus.

The process of IVF is one of the most effective ways to conceive in the current technological reproductive science. There are various factors that can affect the success of fertilisation, healthy birth of the baby, and health of the mother.

In this article, we discuss things you must do and avoid during your IVF treatment:

DO'S

1. A healthy diet

Following a healthy diet is always encouraged. While undergoing IVF treatment, make sure to eat healthy and balanced foods.

2. Good sleep

Sleep has a huge impact on one's fertility. Getting proper sleep releases the hormone melatonin.It also promotes improvement in reproductive functions. Try to get at least 7-8 hours of undisturbed sleep daily.

3. Avoid caffeine

Various studies show, that consuming caffeine might result in the failure of IVF treatments. You can consume a limited amount if needed but you are encouraged to avoid it as much as possible.

4. High intake of water and other fluids

You might experience the side effects of IVF. These symptoms may be reduced in severity through the consumption of water and other healthy fluids. It is ideal to stay hydrated.

5. Light exercise

Exercising is a great way to ensure good health. While under IVF procedures, opt for low-intensity workouts. For example, instead of running go walking and jogging.

6. Hand-picked body care & makeup products

Many makeup, skincare, and body care products have various chemicals such as paragons, benzophenone, triclosan, etc. These products might hinder the treatment.

7. Intercourse with certain limitations

Having intercourse during IVF procedures is okay. However, men should avoid ejaculation from the week before the sperm is drawn for the treatment. You must also avoid ejaculating vaginally during the sperm development window. Intercourse may also cause discomfort or may not be enjoyable in the later stages.

8. Focus on mental health

Stress, anxiety, and other mental health issues might lower the success of the treatment. Make sure to engage with others, seek therapy, try yoga, meditate, etc. to maintain good mental health.

9. Take vitamins

Many women are prone to nutrient deficiency during pregnancies. Make sure to consume vitamins and other supplements suggested by your doctor.

DON'TS

1. Smoking and drinking

Smoking and drinking are to be avoided before, during, and post IVF procedures. As unhealthy substances can hinder the effectiveness of the treatment. They might even cause negative effects.

2. Foods rich in mercury

You must avoid foods rich in mercury as they might affect the procedure and may even be harmful to your health.

3. Major changes to diet

Although eating healthy is encouraged, make sure to make these alterations sometime before the treatment. Significant changes in the diet that you are not ready for are to be avoided.

4. Ultra-processed foods

Ultra-processed foods, junk food, and eating outside are to be avoided. These foods are abundant in components and chemicals that can harm the treatment.

5. Consuming medication without a doctor's guidance

During IVF treatments and even pregnancies, be very careful with what medications you are consuming. Make sure to always ask your doctor before consuming any medication as it might clash with the procedure.

Besides these, do's and don'ts, make sure to have open communication regarding everything with your doctor. Your lifestyle choices have a great impact on the success of IVF. It is ideal to consult a doctor before partaking in any new activities and diets.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.