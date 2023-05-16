World Hypertension Day 2023: Here's Why & How To Inculcate A Workout Routine For People With Hypertension

World Hypertension Day 2023: Exercise can help reduce the risk of hypertension

World Hypertension Day is observed on May 17 every year to raise awareness about hypertension or high blood pressure, its consequences, and preventive measures. It was established in 2005 by the World Hypertension League (WHL).

Theme

The theme for this year's World Hypertension Day is "Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer," with an emphasis on addressing low awareness rates globally, particularly in low- to middle-income areas, and accurate blood pressure testing technologies.

Significance

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hypertension affects around one billion people worldwide, with complications resulting in over 7.5 million deaths annually, making it the leading cause of mortality and morbidity worldwide. World Hypertension Day is observed to highlight the importance of hypertension control and raise awareness of the causes and risks associated with high blood pressure. It aims to encourage individuals, healthcare providers, and policymakers to take necessary steps towards early detection, diagnosis, and prevention of hypertension.

History

The history of World Hypertension Day can be traced back to 1987 when WHL was established under the guidance of the International Society of Hypertension (ISH). It was formed to promote public awareness, prevention, and treatment of hypertension around the world. In 2002, ISH proposed the idea of a global hypertension day, and the first Global Hypertension Day was celebrated on May 14, 2005. Since then, the WHL has continued to promote the annual event, focusing on a specific theme each year to raise awareness about hypertension.

People with Hypertension should exercise to maintain a healthy weight, strengthen their heart, and lower their blood pressure. Exercise can help reduce the risk of developing complications associated with hypertension such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. Additionally, regular exercise can boost your mood, increase energy, and help you feel productive.

Tips to help inculcate a workout routine for people with hypertension:

Get an approval from a doctor. Before starting an exercise routine, consult your healthcare provider to ensure that you are healthy enough to work out. Begin your exercise routine with 10-15 minutes of moderate-intensity exercises such as walking, cycling, or swimming. Gradually increase the duration, frequency, and intensity of your workout. People with hypertension should opt for low-impact exercises such as yoga, Pilates, or swimming to avoid putting extra strain on their joints. Keep a tab on your heart rate while exercising. Your heart rate should stay within the safe range. Add some strength training exercises to your workout routine to build muscle mass and reduce the risk of osteoporosis. Drink plenty of water before, during and after your workout. Working out with a friend or family member can make exercise more fun and help you stay motivated. Keep a record of your exercise routine and note any changes in your blood pressure. Make sure to schedule your workouts into your daily routine and stick to it as much as possible. Consistency is key to achieving and maintaining good health.

In conclusion, World Hypertension Day plays a vital role in promoting public awareness of hypertension and its risks, encouraging individuals to take preventive measures, and promoting early detection, diagnosis, and treatment. It provides an opportunity for governments, healthcare providers, and other stakeholders to join forces and work towards reducing the burden of hypertension worldwide.

