World Hemophilia Day 2020: Theme, Significance, History And Much More

World Hemophilia Day is observed on every 17 April. This day tries to create awareness about Hemophilia internationally. World Hemophilia Day marks the birth anniversary of Frank Schnabel who is the founder of the World Federation of Hemophilia. This year all the activities of this day will be observed virtually die to the coronavirus spread. Hemophilia is a serious bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot normally which results in excessive bleeding. Someone with severe hemophilia may bleed for no reason.

World Hemophilia Day 2020: Theme, Significance and history

The theme for the World Hemophilia Day 2020 is Get +involved to carry the motive of the World Federation of Hemophilia- Treatment for all. Since 1989, this day strives to create awareness about this bleeding disorder and the need to understand and give the right attention to this serious health issue.

World Hemophilia Day 2020: One should not ignore the symptoms of hemophilia

The World Federation of Hemophilia (WFM) was established in 1963 by Fran Schnable to improve treatment and care for all the hemophiliac patients through this organisation. According to WFH, around one in 10,000 people are born with this disease.

What is hemophilia and what are the symptoms?

Hemophilia is a bleeding disorder that can lead to excessive bleeding. This happens due to lack of clotting factors in an individual's body. In children, symptoms may appear at an early age of two years. Symptoms may include deep bruises, bleeding gums, frequent nose bleeding, pain in joints or blood in stool and urine. Anyone experiencing any symptoms should seek medical help immediately.

