World Hemophilia Day 2024: Know Theme, Significance And Some Facts About This Bleeding Disorder

The theme for World Hemophilia Day 2024 is "Equitable access for all: recognizing all bleeding disorders"

World Hemophilia Day is a global healthcare event observed on April 17 every year. This worldwide event is organised by the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH). This day tries to create awareness about this condition that can help people have access to diagnosis, treatment and comprehensive care. Hemophilia is an inherited bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly, leading to spontaneous bleeding as well as bleeding following injuries or surgery. This happens due to a lack of or low levels of proteins called clotting factors that help stop bleeding. Those with hemophilia bleed for a longer time after an injury than others.

World Hemophilia Day 2024: Theme, History and more

The theme for World Hemophilia Day 2024 is "Equitable access for all: recognizing all bleeding disorders". The theme focuses on providing treatment worldwide to all people with this inherited bleeding disorders. It also aims to provide access to care, regardless of the type of bleeding disorder, gender, age or where they live.

History

World Haemophilia Day was first celebrated on the 17th of April 1989. It marks the birthday of Frank Schnabel, the founder of the World Federation of Haemophilia (WFH).

More about Hemophilia:

Hemophilia is an inherited genetic condition. There is no cure for hemophilia. However, symptoms can be managed and further complications can be avoided.

There are three types of hemophilia: Hemophilia A, B, and C.

Hemophilia can result in bleeding within joints, leading to chronic joint disease and pain.

People with hemophilia may develop large bruises after minor injuries.

