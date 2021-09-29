World Heart Day 2021: How Regular Heart Checkups Can Save Your Life

World Heart Day 2021: Regular screenings can help control the risk of heart diseases

"Prevention is better than cure," as the saying goes. This term could not be more pertinent in light of today's lifestyle issues. Heart disease is the most common fatal human disease, where the heart fails typically to supply enough blood to other parts of the body to allow them to perform their normal functions. Heart diseases are common, and if it isn't caused by genetics, it can be avoided. A healthy diet and regular exercise can help your heart and circulatory system. If you're worried about developing heart disease, talk to your doctor about ways to lower your risk. On the other hand, if you start to notice any symptoms, don't delay seeing your doctor because an early and accurate diagnosis of this problem is critical for preventing further damage and saving patients' lives.

World heart Day 2021: The crucial role of regular heart check-ups

Individuals of working age (35-65 years) are the most affected by lifestyle diseases. Doctors worldwide recommend that men over the age of 35 and women over the age of 40 undergo annual preventive health tests. Suppose a person has a family history of a disease. In that case, it is advisable to begin screening tests 10 years before when the family's youngest member develops that problem (e.g., diabetes mellitus, heart disease, elevated cholesterol level, hypertension, cancer of breasts, prostate, colon, and so on).

Keep an eye out for:

Pain or pressure in the chest

Arm weakness/numbness

Slurred or garbled speech

Visual impairment

Severe headache

Dizziness

World heart day 2021: Pain or pressure in chest is a common symptom of heart attack

Photo Credit: iStock

The risk of heart disease can be increased by a person's lifestyle, such as smoking, eating an unhealthy diet, having high cholesterol, having high blood pressure, lacking in exercise and fitness, etc.

It's critical to be evaluated at a hospital to address the problem as soon as possible.

To detect and treat heart problems, a cardiac screening is necessary. A heart screening every six months will allow you to assess your heart and rule out any abnormal changes thoroughly.

Screening methods:

An electrocardiogram (EKG) and an echocardiogram are used to look for risk factors for an enlarged heart.

Angiography is the most well-known traditional invasive-based technique for diagnosing heart problems, but it has some limitations.

Heart patients must also take care of their emotional health and well-being, as any unexpected changes in their daily lives can be stressful, and the COVID-19 situation is no exception. In addition, while the focus is on reducing contact outside the home, it's also essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle habit and follow your doctor's recommended exercise routine. Because exercise may not be possible outside in the current situation, look for indoor exercise options online. Before making any changes to your fitness routine, always consult your doctor.

When is it appropriate to visit the hospital?

If you think you're having a heart attack, which can cause severe chest pain, difficulty breathing (not to be confused with COPD), pain in the left arm, and sweating, get to the nearest hospital as soon as possible so doctors can run tests and diagnose the problem. The sooner you get to the hospital, the better because the heart muscle can be saved and heart damage avoided.

Use telemedicine to your advantage:

Because of the healthcare crisis, finding new and innovative ways to connect people to heart health, especially in low-resource areas and communities, is urgently needed now more than ever. The theme for the World Heart Day in 2021, also focuses on the use of the power of digital health to raise global awareness of cardiovascular disease, prevent it, and manage it. In the fight against cardiovascular disease, telehealth has a vital role to play.

In addition to necessary in-person appointments, cardiologists offer video visits and phone calls to their patients. Heart patients should prioritize communication with their doctors as they are extremely beneficial. It helps ensure that you're on track with your health goals, that you're taking your medications, and that you're not experiencing any symptoms.

(Dr. Keshava R is Director - Cardiology at Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.